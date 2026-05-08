Travel show kicks off amid rising fuel prices and uncertainty

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Source: Radio New Zealand

New Zealand International Convention Centre

The Auckland Travel Show is taking place for the second time this weekend, but it’s the first time the event will be held at the new New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC).

The show is taking place during a period of global uncertainty as airlines increase airfares to deal with the skyrocketing cost of fuel.

Rob Eliott, founder of Lemongrass Productions, the company behind the show says Kiwis reputation to travel has attracted exhibitors from around the world to showcase their destinations and services.

“I was talking to one of our suppliers, Wendy Wu, who said they just released a new China 10-day tour, and it has gone great-guns. And of course, by the time you get there your dollar goes a bit further in some of these places.”

He says post-Covid, Kiwis are prioritising travel, but they’re doing it differently.

“There’s strong demand for destinations across Asia including China, Malaysia and Sri Lanka, with people looking for deeper cultural experiences and more meaningful connections with the places they visit,” he told Morning Report.

“We’re also seeing a shift away from rushed, jam-packed itineraries toward slower, more immersive travel. Multi-generational travel continues to grow, alongside strong interest in cruising and small group tours, as people look for experiences that feel more personal, social and worthwhile.

“Travel doesn’t seem to have fallen off people’s radar. I put that largely down to a reprioritisation after Covid, when we couldn’t travel.

“People really felt they were missing out a lot.

“So truly, people, having spent quite a lot of time thinking about it, have taken the view that, well, you know, life is short, you have to get out there and experience it.”

Auckland Travel Show

He said the travel show aimed to get people face-to-face talking about their travel dreams, in a world dominated by digital inspiration.

The event will also feature destination panels, cultural showcases and a mix of international cuisines.

The travel industry suffered another setback this year, due to uncertainty in the Middle East and increasing fuel prices forcing airlines including Air New Zealand to cut flights and increase airfares.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand