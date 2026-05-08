Techcombank hosts Overseas Insurance Talent Roadshow 2026 in Hong Kong

Post

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 May 2026 – Techcombank successfully hosted the Overseas Insurance Talent Roadshow 2026 at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, bringing together global insurance professionals and presenting long-term career opportunities in Vietnam’s evolving insurance market.

Global insurance professionals and industry leaders attend Techcombank’s Overseas Insurance Talent Roadshow 2026 in Hong Kong

The event marked the first international debut of two insurance companies within Techcombank’s ecosystem — Techcom Life (life insurance) and Techcom Insurance (non-life insurance). Both entities are positioned to build a new generation of insurance, anchored in data, technology, and customer-centricity.

The roadshow featured senior leadership from across the ecosystem, including Mr. Pranav Seth, Chairman of Techcom Insurance; Mr. Mukesh Pilania, Chief Executive Officer of Techcom Life; and Ms. Veo Nguyen, Chief People Officer of Techcombank, alongside other executives leading key functions in technology, distribution, and product development.

Discussions at the event focused on Vietnam’s economic outlook and the evolving role of insurance in its next phase of development. Speakers highlighted the industry’s transition from traditional, product-led models toward data-driven, technology-enabled, and personalized approaches, with increasing emphasis on customer experience and long-term engagement.

Participants engaged in in-depth exchanges with the leadership team, gaining insights into Vietnam’s insurance landscape as well as a clearer understanding of the vision and long-term aspirations behind Techcombank’s newly established insurance businesses. The sessions reflected growing international interest in Vietnam as a high-potential market undergoing structural transformation.

Techcom Life, the group’s life insurance arm, has demonstrated strong early momentum, achieving a trajectory within six months and ranking No.1 in the bancassurance market in Q1 2026. Meanwhile, Techcom Insurance served over 650,000 customers in 2025 through a nationwide network of 280 branches and more than 3,500 sales professionals, reflecting its growing scale in the non-life insurance segment.

Hong Kong, one of Asia’s leading insurance hubs, is part of Techcombank’s broader international roadmap, following previous engagements in Singapore, the United States, Europe, and Australia.

Techcombank plans to continue the Overseas Insurance Talent Roadshow across additional global markets in 2026, as part of its strategy to attract international talent and support the development of a next-generation insurance ecosystem in Vietnam.

Hashtag: #Techcombank

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.