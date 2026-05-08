Police investigation leads to arrest following burglary and vehicle-related offending

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Senior Sergeant Rachel Walker, Area Prevention Manager:

A man has been remanded in custody following burglary and vehicle-related offending across North Canterbury and Christchurch.

The co-ordinated investigation was led by Canterbury Rural Tactical Crime Unit, working alongside multiple specialist Police workgroups.

Police allege the offending occurred over several weeks in March and April 2026, including a commercial burglary at a Rangiora building supply store, and subsequent offending linked to stolen vehicles and fuel drive offs.

As part of the investigation, Police executed a search warrant at the alleged offender’s home address, where clothing and footwear consistent with those worn during the alleged offending, along with other items of evidential value were located.

The 40-year-old man appeared in the Christchurch District Court today [8 May], on two charges of theft, one of burglary, and two of driving while disqualified. He has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on 29 May.

An arrest for this type of offending brings with it a reminder to vehicle owners that stolen and counterfeit registration plates are commonly used to conceal offending.

Vehicle owners are advised to remove or obscure registration plates when advertising vehicles online, and to secure plates with tamper proof screws.

These are available at events run by our partner organisation, Community Patrols New Zealand (CPNZ), for a small donation.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre.

MIL OSI