NZ-AU: BitsStrategy Launches Free AI Crypto Trading Bot to Open a New Gateway to Automated Crypto Trading for Beginners

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Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)

New York, NY, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For many beginners, the hardest part of crypto trading is not only price volatility. It is knowing how to start. Complex market terms, fast trading cycles, 24/7 price movement, strategy setup, and manual execution pressure can make many everyday users hesitate before entering the market.

BitsStrategy announces the launch of its free AI Crypto Trading Bot, opening a new gateway to automated crypto trading for beginners. The bot is designed for users who want to lower the learning cost, reduce manual market watching, and experience AI quantitative trading through a clearer process.

BitsStrategy says the platform aims to make the complex crypto quantitative trading process easier to understand. Users do not need coding skills, their own trading system, or complex indicators and professional parameters. By registering an account, choosing a quantitative trading plan, and activating the AI Crypto Trading Bot, users can begin experiencing automated trading.

How to Use BitsStrategy Free AI Crypto Trading Bot for Automated Trading

BitsStrategy simplifies automated crypto trading into three steps, helping beginners understand and start using an AI trading bot faster.

Step 1: Register an Account

Users can visit the BitsStrategy official platform and create an account. After registration, they can enter the AI Crypto Trading Bot interface and learn about the platform’s automated trading features and quantitative trading plans.

Step 2: Choose a Quantitative Trading Plan

Users can choose a quantitative trading plan based on their needs. BitsStrategy’s system uses market data, price movement, AI strategy models, and quantitative trading logic to automatically analyze potential trading opportunities.

Step 3: Activate the Free AI Crypto Trading Bot

Once the plan is activated, the BitsStrategy AI Crypto Trading Bot runs automatically. The system continuously monitors the cryptocurrency market and executes trading tasks based on strategy logic, helping users participate in 24/7 digital asset market opportunities.

Why Beginners Need a Simpler Automated Trading Gateway

The crypto market attracts many new users, but for beginners, the real issue is often not whether opportunities exist. It is not knowing how to start correctly.

Traditional trading usually requires users to handle many tasks on their own: checking charts, analyzing trends, judging entry and exit points, controlling emotions, executing trades, and reviewing results. For users without experience, this process can be complicated and easy to get wrong.

BitsStrategy’s free AI Crypto Trading Bot is built to address this problem. Instead of pushing users into a more complicated trading panel, it uses an automated system to simplify the first step into the market.

For beginners, this gateway offers several practical advantages:

No need to start with code or API setup.

No need to spend long periods learning complex quantitative models.

No need to watch the market around the clock.

No need to rely completely on personal judgment for trade execution.

Users can experience a more structured automated trading process through an AI system.

How BitsStrategy Makes Crypto Trading More Beginner-Friendly

BitsStrategy is not designed to turn every user into a professional trader. Its goal is to help users understand and use automated trading tools faster. The platform places complex trading steps inside the system and presents users with a simpler process.

Lower Technical Barrier

Users do not need to understand programming languages or connect trading interfaces by themselves. BitsStrategy places the automated trading process inside the AI Crypto Trading Bot, allowing users to start more intuitively.

Less Strategy Setup Pressure

Traditional quantitative trading often involves parameters, indicators, models, and backtesting. BitsStrategy uses platform plans and system logic to reduce the pressure of building strategies manually.

Automated Execution Support

After users activate the bot, the system can run automatically based on strategy logic, reducing the need for manual order placement and frequent chart checking.

Better Fit for Always-On Markets

The crypto market operates 24/7, and prices may change at any time. BitsStrategy’s automated system can continuously track market changes and help users stay connected to market opportunities.

Easier Understanding of AI Quant Trading

BitsStrategy turns AI quantitative trading into a clearer process, helping users understand how automated quant trading works through actual platform use.

Core Value of the Free AI Crypto Trading Bot

BitsStrategy’s free AI Crypto Trading Bot is not focused on stacking complicated features. It is built around what beginners need most: easier entry, less manual work, a clearer trading process, and more efficient market participation.

1. Free Start With Less Hesitation

For beginners, free access can reduce the mental barrier of trying an AI trading bot for the first time and make it easier to understand the automated trading process.

2. Focused on Automated Crypto Trading

BitsStrategy is built for the digital asset market, helping users participate in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and other crypto-related trading opportunities.

3. Automated Market Monitoring

The system continuously analyzes cryptocurrency market data, price movement, and potential signals, reducing the pressure of manual chart watching.

4. Automated Trade Execution

When the system identifies a market opportunity that matches strategy logic, the AI Crypto Trading Bot can execute trading tasks based on rules.

5. Simplified Quant Trading Experience

BitsStrategy simplifies the crypto quantitative trading process into an operating path of registration, plan selection, and bot activation, making it easier for everyday users to understand.

How BitsStrategy Helps Users Participate in the 24/7 Crypto Market

Unlike traditional markets, the crypto market has no fixed closing time. Prices may move early in the morning, opportunities may appear on weekends, and market sentiment may change quickly due to news, social media, or capital flows.

For beginners, tracking the market around the clock is not realistic. BitsStrategy uses its AI Crypto Trading Bot to bring market monitoring and strategy execution into one automated process, helping users reduce the impact of time limits.

Continuous Market Tracking

The system can continuously follow cryptocurrency price changes, trading signals, and potential opportunities, so users do not need to watch charts for long hours.

Faster Market Response

The AI system can continuously process market data and help identify potential opportunities, reducing delays that may come from manual judgment.

Reduced Emotional Interference

Automated execution can help reduce trading interference caused by fear, greed, hesitation, or impulsive decisions.

More Consistent Execution

Compared with temporary judgment, strategy-based execution can help the trading process remain more stable and consistent.

Better Fit for Multi-Coin Markets

Different digital assets may present opportunities at the same time. BitsStrategy’s automated workflow reduces the pressure of manually switching between and watching multiple coins.

Why Free AI Crypto Trading Bots Are Becoming a Popular Trend in 2026

In 2026, more users are paying attention to AI Crypto Trading Bot, automated crypto trading, AI quantitative trading, and crypto trading automation. The reason is simple: the market is getting faster, while everyday users have limited time and energy.

In the past, users may have needed only price charts and market alerts. Now, many users need a system that can continuously analyze the market, automatically match strategies, and execute trading tasks.

BitsStrategy believes crypto trading is moving from manual observation to automated execution. For beginners, a free AI Crypto Trading Bot offers an easier starting point, allowing them to avoid beginning with complex tools and technical setup.

The future of crypto trading is not only about who can see opportunities. It is also about who can respond faster, execute more consistently, and stay less affected by emotion.

Who Is BitsStrategy Designed For?

BitsStrategy’s free AI Crypto Trading Bot is designed for users who want a simple way to experience automated trading, especially:

New Users Who Want to Try Crypto Trading

For users who are starting to follow Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, or other digital assets, BitsStrategy provides a more intuitive automated gateway.

Users Without Time for Long Market Watching

The crypto market operates around the clock, and everyday users cannot monitor it continuously. An AI trading bot can help reduce the pressure of market watching.

Users Without Coding or API Knowledge

Users do not need to write trading scripts or connect complex interfaces to experience automated trading.

Users Who Want to Understand AI Quant Trading

BitsStrategy is suitable for users who want to experience AI quantitative trading without starting from a complex professional system.

Users Who Want Less Manual Operation

For users who want to leave more of the trading process to a system, BitsStrategy provides a clearer starting point.

BitsStrategy Is Opening Automated Crypto Trading to Everyday Users

AI crypto trading should not belong only to professional teams and technical users. As market conditions change faster, more everyday users need simpler and more automated tools to participate in market opportunities.

BitsStrategy’s free AI Crypto Trading Bot is built around this need. Through AI analysis, quantitative trading logic, and automated execution, it turns a complicated process into a more understandable user path.

Compared with traditional manual trading, BitsStrategy emphasizes:

Free access.

Simple startup.

Less manual market watching.

Automated strategy execution.

Better beginner accessibility.

Better fit for the 24/7 crypto market.

Through this approach, BitsStrategy aims to help more users enter automated crypto trading and AI quantitative trading faster.

Risk Notice

Cryptocurrency trading involves market risk, and prices can move quickly. BitsStrategy’s AI Crypto Trading Bot is designed to improve automated trading efficiency, market opportunity capture, and execution stability, but no trading tool can guarantee fixed returns or risk-free profits. Users should participate carefully based on their own risk tolerance and manage their funds responsibly.

About BitsStrategy

BitsStrategy is a platform focused on AI automated trading and cryptocurrency quantitative trading. It aims to help users participate in the digital asset market more easily through AI algorithms, quantitative strategy models, and automated execution systems.

The platform focuses on lowering the barrier to using an AI Crypto Trading Bot, allowing users without coding skills or complex strategy setup to experience automated crypto trading, AI crypto trading, and AI quantitative trading through a more intuitive process.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

– Published by The MIL Network