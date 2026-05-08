New purpose-built endoscopy suite for Wairarapa Hospital

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Source: New Zealand Government

A new purpose-built endoscopy suite will be built at Wairarapa Hospital, improving local access to diagnostic services and reducing the need for patients to travel out of the region, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

Diagnostics closer to home for Wairarapa patients

Shorter wait times for bowel screening, surveillance, and planned care

Increased local capacity for essential endoscopy procedures

“This new endoscopy suite will increase local capacity, reduce delays, and ensure patients can access diagnostic care closer to home,” Mr Brown says.

Currently, endoscopy services at Wairarapa Hospital are delivered from one of three theatres within the perioperative suite. This layout was not designed for dedicated endoscopy activity and does not meet national standards.

“Colonoscopy volumes have increased significantly in recent years and are expected to continue growing as the population ages.

“The current configuration limits the number of procedures that can be delivered and is not sustainable given rising demand.

The new suite will increase local capacity with a dedicated facility for endoscopy procedures, meaning reduced delays for bowel screening, surveillance, and frees up theatre space for elective surgeries.

The facility has also been designed with future growth in mind, including the option of a second endoscopy suite if demand continues to increase.

“Increasing endoscopy capacity supports our health targets by enabling faster diagnosis, leading to quicker access to cancer treatment, shorter waits for first specialist assessments, and earlier access to elective care.

“A modern, purpose-built facility also supports our workforce by providing a better environment for doctors and nurses at Wairarapa Hospital, who are dedicated to delivering quality care for their patients and community.”

The endoscopy suite is part of a broader $34.2 million diagnostic services investment, which includes the $3.7 million MRI scanner announced in March. The MRI and endoscopy suite will be housed together in the same new building.

“We are focused on fixing the basics and building the future of New Zealand’s health infrastructure. Ensuring people in the Wairarapa have reliable access to diagnostics in modern facilities is critical to making sure they get the care they need, when they need it, close to home.”

MIL OSI