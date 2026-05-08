Meta expanding protections for New Zealand teenagers

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Matt Cardy/Getty Images via CNN Newsource

Social media giant Meta is expanding its protections for New Zealand teenagers, giving parents extra controls over what their children see online.

Teen Accounts on Instagram, Facebook and Messenger feature built-in restrictions on content, as well as time limit reminders and ways for parents to monitor their teen’s chats.

Meta vice president and global head of safety Antigone Davis had been in New Zealand in February to showcase the feature.

It comes as the government mulls banning social media for under 16-year-olds, as well as a landmark US case where Meta was found liable for designing platforms in a way that can be intentionally addictive and harmful to young people.

The company was tried alongside Google, with each company ordered to pay millions in damages.

Meta said teens would not be able to follow accounts found to regularly share age-inappropriate content or that have inappropriate names.

The expanded protections showed teens content similar to what would be in an age-appropriate movie by default.

“Just like you might see some suggestive content or hear some strong language in a movie rated for ages 13 plus, teens may occasionally see something like that on Instagram, but we’re going to keep doing all we can to keep those instances as rare as possible,” a spokesperson said.

“We recognise no system is perfect, and we’re committed to improving over time. “

A Limited Content setting was also included, aimed to be stricter on content, Meta said.

“It will also remove teens’ ability to see, leave, or receive comments under posts.

“The new Limited Content setting is designed to give parents more control over what their teen sees on Instagram.

“We hope this update reassures parents that we’re working to show teens safe, age-appropriate content on Instagram by default, while also giving them more ways to shape their teens’ experience.”

The new features would be implemented on Instagram Teen Accounts, as well as Facebook and Messenger Teen Accounts globally.

“Teens on Facebook and Messenger in New Zealand will start to be defaulted into the updated 13+ setting this week, and the Limited Content setting will become available later this year.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand