Live: Super Rugby Pacific – Crusaders v Blues

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Source: Radio New Zealand

The Crusaders host Super Rugby rivals the Blues at One NZ Stadium in Christchurch on Friday.

Taha Kemara is out for the Crusaders, with Rivez Reihana named to start at first-five and Cooper Grant providing cover from the bench.

Jamie Hannah has replaced Tahlor Cahill at lock and Sevu Reece returns to the right wing.

Meanwhile, the Blues have made the bold call to bench Beauden Barrett for the clash.

Freshly returned from injury, Stephen Perofeta gets the nod instead, with Dalton Papali’i, Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Bradley Slater all returning to action.

Kickoff is at 7.05pm.

Crusaders: 1. George Bower, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Antonio Shalfoon, 5. Jamie Hannah, 6. Ethan Blackadder, 7. Leicester Fainga’anuku, 8. Christian Lio-Willie, 9. Noah Hotham, 10. Rivez Reihana, 11. Macca Springer, 12. David Havili (c), 13. Dallas McLeod, 14. Sevu Reece, 15. Johnny McNicholl.

Bench: George Bell, Jack Sexton, Seb Calder, Tahlor Cahill, Dom Gardiner, Kyle Preston, Cooper Grant, Kurtis Macdonald.

Blues: 1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 2. Bradley Slater, 3. Sam Matenga, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c), 5. Sam Darry, 6. Malachi Wrampling, 7. Dalton Papali’i, 8. Hoskins Sotutu, 9. Sam Nock, 10. Stephen Perofeta, 11. Caleb Clarke, 12. Pita Ahki, 13. AJ Lam, 14. Kade Banks, 15. Zarn Sullivan.

Bench: James Mullan, Mason Tupaea, Flyn Yates, Laghlan McWhannell, Anton Segner, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Xavi Taele.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand