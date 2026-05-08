Lemongrass products recalled due to hard plastic concerns

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Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is supporting Davis Trading Company in its recall of Essenté brand Crushed and Sliced Lemongrass as the products could contain foreign matter.

“The concern with these Essenté brand lemongrass products is that they could contain hard plastic,” says NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

“If you have any of the affected products, sold at Davis Trading stores and selected retailers throughout New Zealand, don’t eat them. You can return them to the place of purchase for a refund. If that’s not possible, throw them out.”

The recalled products are:

Essenté brand Crushed Lemongrass (200g)

Lot NO LTHP191225 and Best before 09/12/2027

Lot NO LTHP130126 and Best before 05/01/2028

Essenté brand Crushed Lemongrass (500g)

Lot NO LTHP120126 and Best before 05/01/2028

Essenté brand Crushed Lemongrass (5kg)

Lot NO LTHP181225 and Best before 09/12/2027

Lot NO LTHP110126 and Best before 05/01/2028

Essenté brand Sliced Lemongrass (250g)

Lot NO LTHP140126 and Best before 05/01/2026

The affected lemongrass products were imported from Vietnam.

Three other products are also being recalled as they contain the recalled lemongrass as an ingredient. Details will be available on our website this evening.

All products have been removed from store shelves and none have been re-exported.

Visit NZFS’s recall page for up-to-date information and photographs of the affected product.

Recalled food products list

New Zealand Food Safety has not received any notifications of associated injury.

“As is our usual practice, NZFS will work with Davis Trading Company to understand how this happened and prevent its recurrence,” says Mr Arbuckle.

The vast majority of food sold in New Zealand is safe, but sometimes problems can occur. Help keep yourself and your family safe by subscribing to our recall alerts. Information on how to subscribe is on the NZFS food recall page.

MIL OSI