Insurance Sector – Time for action to strengthen NZ’s resilience to climate risks – Insurance Council

Source: Insurance Council of NZ



Action. “That’s the clearest takeaway from the Climate Change Commission’s 2026 National climate change risk assessment,” Insurance Council of New Zealand (ICNZ) Chief Executive Kris Faafoi said.

“The Commission’s message is clear. New Zealand must act to get ahead of growing climate risk.”

The Commission said status quo will not be good enough, stating “Climate change is already shifting New Zealand’s ‘normal’, and a business-as-usual approach to managing natural hazards is no longer sufficient”.

ICNZ supports the call for action to strengthen New Zealand’s resilience to intensifying climate risks.

“Building resilience to risks such as floods, coastal inundation and erosion will help protect families, businesses and communities and maintain insurance accessibility,” Kris Faafoi said.

“Proactive policy decisions and sustained investment in adaptation are critical to ensure New Zealand is prepared for more frequent and severe weather events.

Public support is clear.

Recent ICNZ polling found 87% of Kiwis support taking action before disaster strikes to protect communities from natural hazards.

“Reducing risk is key to ensuring insurance remains accessible to Kiwi communities,” Kris Faafoi said.

“While there is positive work already underway by communities, councils and government, greater urgency and stronger collaboration will be essential.

“The Commission reinforces this point in its report, noting that ’Scaling up this proactive approach, rather than remaining trapped in an expensive cycle of response and recovery, will make a real difference for Aotearoa New Zealand.’

“The insurance sector supports the Commission’s call for urgency in the face of growing climate risk,” Kris Faafoi said.