How to behave on the sideline at winter sports

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​“But what we found working through this and working with our partners is that actually no sport is exempt from this.”

​Whistle sports such as rugby, football, netball, and hockey are typically played in the winter. As to why those sports tend to produce the most complaints, the team at Love Their Game can only guess, says Redfern-Hardisty.

​“One of the things that we’ve kind of talked about a little bit as a team is that perhaps it’s the immediacy of it. So, you’re blowing a whistle, stopping and you’re on to the next play.”

​It could also be that spectators are on the sidelines and close to the action, Redfern-Hardisty added.

How can parents be good spectators?

​Ask your child how they want you to support

​When Redfern-Hardisty asked her 16 and 18-year-old children how they wanted her to support them from the sidelines of netball and football, she got opposite requests.

“… one, we’re not allowed to say anything on the sidelines, and the other one is all for it.

“So even within the same family, it’s understanding it.”

Caring too much can ruin your kid’s game

Auckland FC midfielder Jake Brimmer is a father of three. His six-year-old recently started playing a sport, so he has committed to not being that parent who pressures his kid to be involved or to win.

​”I enjoyed the game purely because there was no pressure on me to enjoy it. I know some kids who don’t play anymore because of the pressure,” Brimmer previously told RNZ .

​When he is playing, and the referee makes a call he doesn’t like, Brimmer tries to remember the ref is just another human doing their job.

Auckland FC’s Jake Brimmer. Shane Wenzlick / www.photosport.nz

​Mark Tully, the director of football at Auckland’s Bay Olympic Football Club, remembers when his kids were young and he only focused on how his kids played and not the team as a whole. Now, he focuses on the team as well. ​

“Over time, I taught myself to be a lot more quiet and just watch on the sidelines,” he previously told RNZ .

​Take yourself off the field

Tully often sees parents policing each other. If one gets hot-headed, others might suggest they walk away and take some time to cool off.

“If you feel that you are going to be that way, maybe watch from 50 metres up the hill or move away from people. Just simple things that can be done.”

Don’t use violent language

The manager of an Auckland rugby club, who didn’t want to be named because sideline behaviour can be contentious, said parents encouraging their kids with overly violent language were unacceptable.

“When that encouragement starts to portray ‘smash them!’, ‘tackle his head off!’, ‘destroy them!’, those sorts of things, that is when it has crossed the line for me.”