Post

How to behave on the sideline at winter sports

May 8, 2026

AM-NCAsiaAsia PacificCTF
How to behave on the sideline at winter sports

Source: Radio New Zealand

Winter sports are kicking into gear, and so too will be some truly dismal sideline behaviour from parents.

​Abuse hurled at coaches, referees, and even players has been on the rise.

About 60 percent of coaches and referees in Auckland report inappropriate behaviour at least once or twice a season, according to Love Their Game, a group of Auckland sports organisations that have banded together to improve the issue. Last year, eight regional sports organisations joined Love Their Game. This year, close to 20 different sports are onboard including Athletics Auckland, Surf Life Saving Northern Region and Auckland Golf.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand