Bigo Live’s 10th Anniversary Wins Global App Store Features as User Base Surpasses 700 Million

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Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 May 2026 – Global livestreaming platform Bigo Live is marking its 10th anniversary with a series of featured placements across major app stores, including Apple’s App Store, Google Play, Samsung’s Galaxy Store, and RuStore, spanning multiple markets worldwide.

Bigo Live marks its 10th anniversary with features across major global app stores

The milestone reflects not just a one-off promotional push. In several key markets, Bigo Live has been repeatedly featured by leading app distribution platforms such as the App Store and Google Play, underscoring continued recognition of its content ecosystem and community experience.

Bigo Live marks its 10th anniversary with features across major global app stores

According to data from Sensor Tower, Bigo Live surpassed 700 million users globally earlier this year. The scale of its user base not only reinforces its competitive position in the global livestreaming space, but also supports its continued visibility across major app marketplaces.

Looking ahead, as demand for real-time, interactive social experiences continues to grow, Bigo Live plans to further invest in its content ecosystem and community-building capabilities. By leveraging high-quality live content and interactive features, the platform aims to bring communities closer together, strengthening its position as a platform for real-time expression and global connection.

https://www.bigo.sg/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/13251179/admin/dashboard/

Hashtag: #BigoLive #10thAnniversary

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