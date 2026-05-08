Appeal for information following fatal crash, Burnside, Christchurch

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Source: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for information following a fatal crash last week in Burnside, Christchurch.

On Monday 27 April, emergency services were called around 10.50pm to the single vehicle crash on Grahams Road.

Sadly, the sole occupant of the vehicle died after being transported to hospital.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing and Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could assist us to please come forward.

We especially would like to speak with a man in a white SUV, who initially stopped when the crash occurred but left prior to emergency services arrival.

Information can be provided through 105, either online or over the phone, referencing file number 260428/3012.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI