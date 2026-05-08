AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 8, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 politics articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 8, 2026 – Full Text
1. Solomon Islands PM Jeremiah Manele ousted
May 7, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele has been ousted following a no-confidence vote in Honiara on Thursday.
Manele was voted out by 26 votes to 22 in parliament. There were two absentees.
Manele will remain in office and perform his normal duties until he is officially removed by the Governor-General Sir David Tiva Kapu.
Parliament has been adjourned sine die to allow time for Sir David and parliament to organise the election of the new prime minister.
Manele, who previously served as the country’s foreign minister, was elected prime minister on 2 May 2024.
It was the third challenge against Manele’s leadership – he had previously survived a motion of no confidence in April 2025 after six ministers and five government backbenchers walked away.
It brings to an end a series of events that began on 15 March, with mass resignations from one of the key coalition parties in Manele’s Government of National Unity (GNUT).
Those members who defected from the coalition formed a new opposition group of 28 MPs in the 50-seat House. The defectors included 10 Cabinet ministers.
Peoples First Party leader Frederick Kologeto told RNZ Pacific at the time that they had lost “trust within the government”.
Manele had refused to convene parliament for weeks, stating that he would do so only when the time was right, frustrating the opposition who said they had the numerical superiority to oust him.
However, an Appeal Court ruling last Friday ended the political back-and-forth, handing the prime minister a deadline to call parliament and face a leadership challenge.
Before moving the no-confidence motion, MP for South Vella La Vella, Frederick Kologeto, called on the Prime Minister to resign immediately, citing the opposition’s numerical strength.
But Manele responded by refusing by calling Kologeto “scared”, declaring he would resign but only after stating the reasons for the no-confidence motion against him.
“I have accepted this responsibility not out of personal ambition, but on behalf of a majority of members who stand united with me today,” Kologeto said.
“Party room negotiations and dialogues … proved to be futile. They were not only unhelpful, they were strategically unproductive.”
Manele concedes
In his final statement responding to fiery arguments made for and against the no-confidence motion, Manele warned the opposition leader to “be very careful of who you are dealing with and sitting next to” – a pointed shot at the defectors.
He also claimed that the Appeal Court order raises serious questions about judicial overreach into that timing and management of parliamentary business.
“[The Court of Appeal] decision, with the greatest respect to the court, risks cementing instability into our constitutional arrangements. It creates a pathway where any group of members who are unhappy with the government of the day can combine a motion of no confidence with court proceedings and then ask the judiciary to intervene in the timing and programme of parliament.”
Manele also made a last ditch attempt to woo opposition MPs to switch sides, saying his government was “willing to accommodate any political party in forming a new government”.
“We are willing to work with their party leaders, including on the issue, on the matter of leadership,” he said.
“We are willing to make that sacrifice so that the work that we have done over the past two years can continue our people and their needs.”
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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2. Law Society worried Policing Amendment Bill could lead to clampdown on political protest
May 8, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Is New Zealand about to get its own version of a law that caused uproar in New South Wales, clashes in Sydney’s streets and that has now been thrown out?
The Law Society here is worried the Policing Amendment Bill which is making its way through Parliament with strong police backing will clamp down on political protest.
“It’s a clear parallel,” said Timothy Roberts, president of the New South Wales Council of Civil Liberties.
There is evidence behind the concern – the Independent Police Conduct Authority last year found police exhibited a lot of uncertainty and inconsistency about the limits of lawful protest and what the restrictions should be, and called for explicit laws to protect protesters’ rights.
But the government on Wednesday said: “Our police have a strong, long-standing track record of upholding civil liberties and human rights.”
Last month New South Wales’ top court threw out a law enacted after the Bondi Beach terror attack.
The public assembly restriction declaration or PARD scheme expanded police powers to restrict protests in certain areas.
In such a zone in Sydney in February, police clashed with people protesting the visit of Israel’s president.
The city’s mayor Clover Moore said, “Seeing the unrestrained force used to impose those demarcations was disturbing.”
Roberts said the new law had a lot to do with it.
“The police were completely inflexible. So they could have released the crowd to march on from the area peaceably. But because of the political pressure, the legislative framework, they didn’t.
“And that inflexibility led to some really serious violence,” Roberts told RNZ.
Like Roberts, Samantha Lee saw parallels between the PARD and the New Zealand bill. Lee is assistant principal lawyer at Redfern Legal Centre which is working to get criminal charges against Sydney protesters dismissed.
“What the court found is that this executive power is a breach of the constitution in terms of the political freedom of communication and that what it was really doing is stopping the right to protest,” Lee said.
“Protesting has a long history in Australia, as it does there in New Zealand. And the court did say a lot about that, that police should not remove a person’s ability to bring governments to account, even if they’re protesting against against matters that the police don’t like,” Lee said.
The NSW law was rushed in. The New Zealand bill was hurriedly drafted without public consultation.
Police Minister Mark Mitchell said he was open to feedback on any bill, “which is exactly why it goes through the select committee process so New Zealanders can have their say and ensure that it’s fit for purpose”.
The bill’s first part would expand police intelligence-gathering powers; its second part would expand their powers to declare areas off-limits ahead of time in case of imminent public disorder. It would extend the power beyond roads to many public places, and add an instant $1000 infringement fee for someone who entered or did not leave a zone, plus adding a new offence of failing to give police identifying details.
Most reporting has focused on the first part.
The Law Society is pushing the select committee to amend both parts of the bill.
“The difficulties in enforcement and the desirability of ‘closing’ a space are acknowledged, as is the prospect that disturbances may involve other areas (parks etc, other public spaces such as river beds) which are not roads,” it said.
“Against this, however, there are also valid concerns regarding the risks of undue expansion, in that political protests involving disorder may lead to closure of roads and accessible places, and thus prohibitions on entry and potential arrests.”
The bill made “vague” references to “public safety objectives” that could trigger closure, risking “creep in their use into the field of legitimate protest”, the society said.
Paul Rishworth KC helped write its submission.
“It needs to be reconsidered as to how it all applies to public protest,” Rishworth said.
“An example would be that if a protest of some sort is happening or is planned for the following day, and there is either actual counter-protest or the threat of counter-protest, that might be seen as producing disorder or likely to produce disorder, then that might be a reason for closing it down.”
There were existing powers police had to deal with boy racers, he added.
The bill was not a direct parallel with PARD but was in the same universe, and at the very least should be amended to require regular reporting back by police on how they were using the new powers, Rishworth said.
Also, the Law Society wanted preconditions on closures to be added, and the infringement offences removed since the offence of obstruction already existed.
However, Police Association president Steve Watt rejected that part two went too far.
“What it’s aimed to do is increase public safety around those public places where disorder and other events like boy racers might tend to congregate,” said Watt.
“The police are, you know, extremely well-versed when it comes to lawful protests from members of the public.
“I can’t see police using this law as a method of shutting down lawful protests.”
Mitchell said the bill as a whole was about “reinstating police’s ability to lawfully collect and record information to keep communities safe, not introducing new powers”.
“I’ve seen the concerns raised and will consider any sensible changes which improve clarity, but my focus is on restoring the tools police need to keep Kiwis safe.”
Police consulted about part one of the bill with the Office of the Privacy Commissioner, but not about part two.
The bill’s regulatory impact statement talked about police working through the issues as they implemented it.
Last year, after a two-year investigation, the Independent Police Conduct Authority found both the law, and police practices and understanding, were lacking around protesters’ rights.
It called for explicit legislation to protect them.
“Without such a legislative regime, the preservation of fundamental rights is likely to come under increasing threat,” it said.
Documents attached to the policing bill did not mention the IPCA investigation. The authority declined to comment while the bill was before Parliament.
The bill sees the IPCA and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner as the main watchdogs over how police used it.
However, the authority recently told MPs it lacked resources, and the Commissioner has put out several statements opposing the bill, saying the level of oversight was inadequate.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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3. David Seymour says changes are coming for RNZ leadership, RNZ Board disagrees
May 7, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
David Seymour has intensified his attacks on the country’s state broadcasters, suggesting changes are coming for RNZ’s leadership as the government reshapes its board.
In response, RNZ staunchly defended its editorial independence and warned against political interference, noting such commentary risked undermining public trust and confidence in the organisation.
The ACT leader, who is a shareholding minister for both RNZ and TVNZ, used an interview on The Platform last week to lash out at both organisations and their management teams.
Seymour attacked RNZ’s recent appointment of John Campbell to its flagship Morning Report programme, saying that should have been “out of the question” given “the kinds of things” Campbell had previously written.
While working for TVNZ in 2023, Campbell published several columns critical of the coalition government, describing the leaders as “empty of ideas”.
Speaking to The Platform, Seymour blamed RNZ management for the decision to hire Campbell and appeared to single out chief executive Paul Thompson, without naming him.
“Look, that guy’s got an awful lot to answer for, and I suspect that he won’t be answering the call at RNZ for much longer.”
Seymour went on to say that the government was replacing RNZ’s board with the aim of changing the organisation’s management and direction.
“There’s a few more appointments to come,” he said. “It’s really critical that we are ensuring that we get better people on the board, and those people will change the management.”
Seymour also accused TVNZ of being “politically motivated” and suggested political editor Maiki Sherman could not remain in her role following an incident last year in which she allegedly directed a homophobic slur at another journalist.
“I’m sure that the board and management will be seeing that, you know, it’s pretty difficult to have someone credibly fronting the news every night when everyone knows how she behaves. I think that’s going to be tough for them.”
A spokesperson for TVNZ said questions about the appropriateness of the remarks were for the government: “We don’t hold a view on the comments.”
Legislation governing RNZ and TVNZ prohibits ministers from directing the broadcasters regarding “a particular programme or a particular allegation or a particular complaint” or “the gathering or presentation of news”.
RNZ responds
In a statement, RNZ’s outgoing board chair Jim Mather said RNZ’s editorial independence was “fundamental and non negotiable”.
“Editorial decisions, including appointments to senior editorial roles, are the sole responsibility of RNZ management and are made in accordance with journalistic merit, statutory obligations, and the well established public media convention of audience need.
“Political views, ministerial commentary, or external pressure play no role in those decisions.”
Mather said ministers did not direct RNZ’s board or management, nor did the board direct editorial content.
“Any suggestion that board appointments are intended to influence management outcomes or editorial direction is inconsistent with the arm’s length framework that underpins public trust in RNZ.”
He stressed the “clear and necessary separation” required between ministers, RNZ’s board, management and newsroom.
“Commentary that publicly links Board changes, management tenure or editorial appointments to political perspectives risks undermining confidence in RNZ’s independence and the integrity of its journalism.”
Mather said RNZ’s focus and purpose was to provide “fair, accurate and independent” news and current affairs, “not to accommodate political preference”.
Seymour not resiling from remarks
Approached for comment, Seymour rejected any suggestion his comments had stepped outside the bounds of the law.
“I have not given RNZ or TVNZ any direction that would breach either Act. Decisions around staffing, presenter line-ups, and editorial matters are for boards and management. Anyone who thinks RNZ is taking editorial instructions from me clearly does not listen to RNZ.”
Seymour said editorial independence did not, however, mean “freedom from accountability”.
“The government appoints boards, sets broad, non-editorial expectations, and ministers are entitled to comment when publicly owned media organisations are losing audience, relevance, or public confidence,” he said.
“RNZ should not be surprised to hear these concerns. Since 2020, RNZ National’s live radio audience has fallen by more than 25 percent. RNZ should be looking to the New Zealanders who have stopped listening for direction, not me.”
In a separate statement, Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith said Seymour could explain his own comments.
“The government’s role is to appoint the board and to set clear expectations,” he said.
“For RNZ, this can be summarised as expecting them to operate in a financially sustainable way, and measuring their performance by their ability to grow audience numbers, and improve levels of trust – which have been low since post Covid.”
The latest AUT Trust in News survey found RNZ was the country’s most trusted news brand, followed by the Otago Daily Times and TVNZ.
The survey also found 46 percent of respondents were extremely or very concerned about politicians publicly discrediting news, while 43 percent said their trust in media would decline if owners or boards interfered in editorial decisions.
Seymour has repeatedly criticised media coverage during this term and refuses to appear on Morning Report, claiming the programme has a “toxic culture”.
He faced similar scrutiny in 2024 after accusing a TVNZ reporter of showing a “delightful lack of self-awareness and immaturity”.
At the time, then-media minister Melissa Lee said she would “have a conversation” with Seymour about the remarks.
Seymour’s actions contrasted with his criticism of former Cabinet minister Kiri Allan in 2023 after she raised concerns about RNZ’s treatment of Māori staff.
Speaking then, Seymour said ministers needed to be “absolutely critically cautious about even the perception of interfering with media”.
“Nobody loses their democracy all at once,” he said. “It’s always a thousand little chips and we don’t want to see them.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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4. David vs the Media: Has Seymour gone too far?
May 8, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
A law professor and a media expert say David Seymour has gone too far in public attacks against RNZ and TVNZ.
They’ve warned jabs at the media will continue as the election draws closer, and could erode public trust.
The deputy Prime Minister and ACT party leader spoke to The Platform last week, taking swings at both state broadcasters’ management.
He criticised the appointment of RNZ’s Morning Report host John Campbell and suggested RNZ’s chief executive Paul Thompson could lose his job, adding “it’s really critical that we are ensuring that we get better people on the board, and those people will change the management.”
He also accused TVNZ of being “politically motivated”.
Seymour is a shareholding minister in both RNZ and TVNZ, and the law says ministers cannot give direction to the state broadcasters.
Seymour told RNZ he had not done that.
“Decisions around staffing, presenter line-ups, and editorial matters are for boards and management. Anyone who thinks RNZ is taking editorial instructions from me clearly does not listen to RNZ.”
He said editorial independence did not, however, mean “freedom from accountability”, adding ministers are entitled to comment “when publicly owned media organisations are losing audience, relevance, or public confidence”.
Media commentator and former New Zealand Herald editor Gavin Ellis said Seymour crossed the line, and while it may not have been explicit direction, it was against the spirit of the law.
“He is effectively telling Radio New Zealand who they should employ in an editorial role, and that is simply not for him to do,” Ellis said.
“He should back off.”
Seymour’s comments came in the wake of a tumultuous couple of weeks for the relationship between the coalition government and the media.
Ellis warned there would be more to follow.
“The closer the call at the election, the more likely it is that we will see attempts to exert a chilling effect on media … to get them to stay clear of the contentious stuff, because … they’re under pressure,” he said.
He was confident the media would not bow to any pressure, but said it would not help with public trust.
AUT’s annual media trust survey last month found 37 percent of respondents trust “most of the news, most of the time” – up from 32 percent last year.
It found RNZ was the country’s most trusted news brand, followed by the Otago Daily Times and TVNZ.
“It’s a very, very delicate situation, and it won’t take very much to push that that trust level back down again, which is another reason why politicians should refrain from doing so,” said Ellis.
“It is in nobody’s interest to have low trust in media.”
Otago University law professor Andrew Geddis said Seymour appeared to indicate he wanted to stack RNZ’s board to his advantage, which was legally questionable and undermined his claims he wants to rebuild public trust in RNZ.
“It’s very hard to see how the public can trust a public broadcaster when you have a politician saying, ‘I’m putting my people in charge of it, to get the people and the presenters telling you the news that I want them to tell’,” he said.
Geddis also suspected the coalition would continue its criticism of the media.
“There’s a rule in politics, that when politicians start attacking the media, they know they’re losing,” he said.
“They know that they’re going down in the polls, and they’re trying to find someone to blame.”
‘Entirely inappropriate’
Labour’s media spokesperson Reuben Davidson said Seymour’s comments “were entirely inappropriate and but not surprising, coming from a government that’s become very anti media.”
He added it was particularly concerning given the government planned to scrap the Broadcasting Standards Authority and not replace it with an independent regulator.
Green Party co-leader Chloe Swarbrick said Seymour’s comments set a “deeply dangerous precedent” with a member of Cabinet challenging editorial independence.
“We just simply can’t have ministers threatening our publicly funded news agencies because they don’t like what is being said about them or what’s being reported on,” she said.
“This is a really problematic pattern of behaviour that’s been exhibited by members of this government for not only the past few weeks, but the past few months and the past few years.”
In response to Seymour’s comments, RNZ’s board chair Jim Mather defended its editorial independence and warned against political interference.
TVNZ said it did not have a view.
Media minister Paul Goldsmith said ministers cannot get involved in operational matters.
He said the government’s role is to appoint the board and set expectations about financial sustainability, growing audience numbers and improving trust levels.
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5. Wellington harbourmaster pleads for emergency tug boat
May 8, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Wellington’s harbourmaster says there’s still a critical risk to people’s lives and the environment without an emergency tug boat in the Cook Strait.
The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) released its report into the Kaitaki ferry stranding on Thursday, saying a marine disaster was only narrowly avoided in January 2023 when the ship shut down and drifted dangerously close to rocks near Wellington harbour.
With 864 people on board, the commission said deaths, a total loss of the ship or severe damage to the environment would have been virtually certain if the anchors had failed to hold.
Chief Commissioner David Clarke said New Zealand lacked the capability to tow or rescue large ships – and this was a vital safety issue that Maritime NZ and the Ministry of Transport needed to sort out.
The government ditched plans last year to station an open-ocean tug in the Cook Strait, saying the costs outweighed the benefits. It ended the contract for an emergency tug vessel, the MMA Vision, early in March.
Wellington harbourmaster Grant Nalder said the lack of an emergency tug was still a risk which needed to be addressed, and he wanted the government to consider re-instating one.
“It’s unlikely we’ll need it, but if we don’t have it and it goes bad, there’s significant consequence.”
Nalder said Wellington’s coastline was very unforgiving, and it was best to avoid evacuating people off a ship in a marine emergency if possible.
“You’ve got a lot of people on these ships – both the ferries and cruise ships in Cook Strait. If there is a calamity with them, in bad weather, you don’t want to be in a life-boat or a life-raft…the potential for significant injuries is very high.
“Outside of the people factor, if you get a shipwrecked on the South Coast there’s going to be significant environmental consequences to that as well.”
Nalder said the MMA Vision was in Taranaki because it had work in the oil and gas industry, and the next nearest emergency tug was in Bass Strait in Australia.
He said in an emergency where a ferry’s anchors didn’t hold, that’s too far away.
“When you’ve got a ship getting pushed ashore, there is a quite small window of being able to do anything, and then it becomes recovery and salvage and rescue of those on board if it does go aground.”
Maritime Union National Secretary Carl Findlay said he was also calling on the government to immediately reinstate funding for emergency response vessels.
TAIC’s report highlighted the need for “national towage and salvage capability, and the government was “actively stripping that capability away”, Findlay said.
“Health and safety is not a budget item to be cut for political expediency. If the Government does not act now, they will be held responsible if something goes badly wrong.”
Emergency tug only one tool – minister
In a release in November 2025, Transport Minister Chris Bishop said the government had considered a detailed business case for procuring two separate emergency tug vessels. One based in the Cook Strait which could stabilise a stricken vessel, and a larger emergency tug that could then tow that vessel to safe harbour.
Bishop said at the time costs had escalated for this proposal, from about $80 million over 10 years to over $259 million over 10 years.
Bishop said in a statement today that while the government carefully considered the proposal, the costs were “large” and outweighed the benefits.
“I encourage people to read the analysis that has been undertaken.”
He said there were 23 maritime incidents over the last five years where an emergency ocean tug may have helped – most of which occurred outside the Cook Strait.
“All of these incidents were resolved without government procured towing capability.”
Bishop said it was not clear whether weather conditions would have allowed an emergency vessel to make a connection during Kaitaki’s stranding, or whether it would have arrived in time.
He said emergency response boats were “only one tool” to help with maritime safety.
“There are a range of international conventions in place to ensure that the standard of shipping is kept high, and a regulatory regime in place to monitor and enforce against those standards.”
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6. Stark climate warnings: The hypothetical is now our reality, experts say
May 8, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
A major report highlighting the risks of climate change to almost every facet of New Zealand life is a “big wake-up call”, climate researchers say.
One is calling for a war-time approach to climate adaptation, saying partisanship must be removed from crucial decisions about costs.
The Climate Change Commission’s national risk assessment, released on Thursday, highlighted what it said were the 10 biggest climate-related risks for the country.
Threats to buildings, road and rail, and the country’s “degraded” water infrastructure were all on the list, but it also included social and community wellbeing, emergency management, funding and decision-making.
There were “extreme” shortfalls in policy for many of the risks, and too much money was being spent reacting to events instead of building resilience, the commission said.
Earth Sciences New Zealand principal climate scientist Nick Cradock-Henry said since the previous risk assessment was published in 2020, the urgency of the climate risk was now clear.
“The speed and scale, the speed of onset of these risks, is increasing almost in real time,” he said.
“We’re having extreme weather events from once every few years to almost monthly – that is a dramatic acceleration in just a few years.”
Risks that had previously been hypothetical, like insurance retreat, were now a reality in some places, Cradock-Henry said.
“We are seeing already then in the absence of a comprehensive strategy to deal with climate change, insurers are waking up to the fact that there’s no plan.
“There is increasing exposure and there is an unwillingness in the part of insurers to bear the costs of that.”
Responding to the report’s release, Climate Change Minister Simon Watts said adaptation to climate change was “a key priority” for the government.
“That’s why last year we released a National Adaptation Framework and are progressing a range of work across the planning system, emergency management, and local government to give us an enduring system that prepares New Zealand for the impacts of climate change, while keeping costs to our society as low as possible,” he said.
The commission’s report would help the government to “better understand the urgency and severity of climate risks so we can sequence and prioritise action”.
Cradock-Henry said the government’s framework was “skeletal” and local councils needed much more clarity and support.
“They are on the front lines of managing this and they are under-resourced and are in many ways essentially flying blind,” he said.
“We need a Climate Adaptation Bill.”
University of Canterbury political science professor Bronwyn Hayward said the report had been released at the “worst time politically”.
“We’re going into a highly partisan election, we’ve got a rushed ultimatum to local government for restructuring, we’re restructuring the key agencies that are responsible for delivering responses to risk, particularly the Ministry for the Environment, and all of this almost chaotic change is really putting at risk our ability to move thoughtfully, inclusively, and transparently in not just planning, but actually implementing action.”
Politicking needed to be put aside so that lasting decisions could be made about how to share the costs of adaptation.
“We’ve seen it occasionally at times of great crisis,” she said.
“In World War II, we actually had ministers that were appointed from the opposition as well as from government. During Covid, we had a select committee that was led by the opposition.”
In the meantime, there was no “coherent plan”.
“We’re leaving individuals to respond to risk and to inform themselves, and we’re dealing with events as if they are one-off emergencies each time that we face them.”
Climate Prescience director and researcher Nathaneal Melia said from a scientific perspective, the report was “a big wake-up call” but likely still underplayed the risks.
It should be treating the massive costs to the economy and society from the North Island weather events in 2023 as the current “best worst-case scenario”.
“Come, say, 10 years’ time, you’re going to get another event like that, that’s going to be worse. And then the one 10 years day the line is going to be worse than that,” he said.
“So, are our systems robust enough to cope with these ‘black swan’ events that are coming?”
The government now has two years to respond to the risk report with a new adaptation plan.
Climate Change minister Simon Watts has previously said that no decisions about cost-sharing will be made until the next term of government.
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7. Government secures long-term housing for Westport
May 8, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government is ensuring homes delivered after the West Coast floods continue to support Westport for the long term, Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka and South Island Minister James Meager say.
The Government will transfer 20 homes at Paparoa Way into local ownership for $1.2 million, keeping them in use as part of Westport’s ongoing housing supply.
“Following the 2021 floods, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Temporary Accommodation Service put these homes in place quickly to support families when they needed it most,” Mr Potaka says.
“The emergency response was critical, and our Government is focused on making sure those short-term solutions continue to deliver long-term outcomes.”
Delivered in partnership with the Buller District Council, the homes are already fully occupied and supporting people who have moved to Westport for work.
“These are modern, near-new homes. Keeping them in the community means they will continue to support families, enable workers to stay, and back the region’s recovery and growth.”
“We are turning an emergency response into a lasting asset for Westport,” Mr Meager says.
“This is a common-sense, forward-thinking initiative that supports a steady, long-term supply of high-quality housing for the West Coast.
“It is also a practical step to increase Westport’s resilience for future events.”
“This is a strong example of central and local government working together to deliver for communities, ensuring good housing remains available where it’s needed, both now and into the future,” Mr Potaka says.
“The sale reflects a balanced approach, supporting ongoing social and economic use of the homes while making the transition workable for a small district.”
The Temporary Accommodation Service will continue to maintain a flexible supply of housing to respond to future emergencies.
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8. Government Cuts – Government proposes more job cuts at Kāinga Ora – tenants and workers in regions pay the price
May 8, 2026
Source: PSA
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9. The GP telling medical students to consider another career
May 8, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
A Canterbury-based GP says he no longer recommends the speciality to trainee doctors.
Dr Dermot Coffey is one of many GPs who have been in touch with Morning Report this week to talk about the state of primary health care.
On Thursday, a Whangārei doctor said the funding model in general practice was “beyond broken”, with many quitting to take up higher-paid jobs with less paperwork and stress. And a survey completed last year showed GPs were doing about 46 percent of their work unpaid – often after hours and on weekends.
Just 14 percent of medical students in a recent poll reported by NZ Doctor said they were considering becoming GPs.
Coffey, a GP of nearly two decades after moving to New Zealand in the 2000s, told Morning Report on Friday he had always recommended to students and colleagues back in Ireland that “general practice in New Zealand always had been a good option”.
“Now I would, particularly for medical students, I unfortunately would do the opposite… It’s not an attractive job and they have choices. And if we’re asked, is it something that we would recommend to them? I think we have to say that at the moment it is not.”
He said listening to politicians on both sides gave him “a sense of hopelessness that nothing is going to change”.
“They’re tinkering at the edges. Some of the policies will make the working conditions worse, potentially,” singling out Labour’s promise of three annual free GP consults, if it came without “other changes”.
The government has talked up the establishment of a new medical school in Waikato as helping with the workforce shortage, as well as leaning more on pharmacists and nurses.
“I’m a simple GP, I don’t have the answers, but I can’t sort of point out things that are not going to work,” Coffey said.
“What they’re trying to do is to squeeze us more and more. without putting the supports in place. And ultimately, that all comes back not to funding, but to the system, the capitation system as it stands. The problems we’re having now are inherent to that system. It’s been there from the start. It was always going to happen. It just has been accelerated by things like Covd and things like this.
“But it is predicated on a 10- to 15-minute appointment system, which is just incompatible with the way people live and with the realities of healthcare.”
GP practices are funded based on the number of people enrolled and various demographic markers, such as age, gender and ethnicity.
“The minister will probably talk about today bringing in new capitation funding… which would not be predicated on things like ethnicity, which is another problem that we have with the government at the moment.
He said tinkering with the system – his view of both major parties’ proposals so far – was “just going to perpetuate and exacerbate the problem as it stands”.
Health Minister Simeon Brown told Morning Report the problem did not emerge overnight, and there was no “single simple solution” that would solve it.
He said the new Waikato Medical School would focus on would-be doctors who actually wanted to be GPs, particularly in rural areas.
“So that’s about the long-term. In the short-term, last year we announced as part of the Budget a number of workforce measures for primary care – including funding 100 placements for overseas trained doctors to be able to start their careers here in New Zealand in primary care, 120 places for nurses to become nurse practitioners each year for the next five years in primary care, 120 nurses to become nurse prescribers in primary care – that actually was oversubscribed. We’ve got 235 doing that training this year…
“And this year, we’re currently working with primary care sector leadership around changing the funding model for primary care to include rurality, comorbidity, and also other factors which impact on patients, which haven’t been recognised for a very long time.”
He said the new Waikato school would be based on a successful initiative in Wollongong, Australia, and rejected criticism it would just end up training new doctors who end up moving across the ditch for better pay and conditions.
“What you’ve done is you’ve just put to me a line from the University of Auckland and the University of Otago, rather than talking to the University of Waikato,” Brown told Morning Report co-host John Campbell.
“I’m not sure if you’ve had them on your show this week, but I would’ve suggested if you’re having a whole week focused on rural medicine, you might’ve wanted to talk to the actual new medical school with a focus on rural medicine and actually put those challenges to them and listen to all of the work that they’re doing up and down the country right now, engaging with rural primary care practices, to establish clinical placements.
“They’ll be making further announcements soon around that.
“There’s no single simple solution to this problem. There are many solutions that are needed. That’s what we as a government are focused on because we believe that primary care must be at the heart of our health care system. It is an area which I’m incredibly focused on as a minister, and we will continue to be focused on as a government.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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10. What you need to know about New Zealand’s new citizenship test plans
May 8, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Explainer – New Zealand has announced would-be citizens will have to pass a test about starting next year. What might that look like and how do other countries do similar tests?
The test on various topics around New Zealand life and government would be required for many applying for citizenship from next year.
“Becoming a New Zealand citizen is a significant milestone in a person’s life and a great honour,” Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden said in announcing the change.
“This change reinforces the value of New Zealand citizenship, and what it means to obtain it.”
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon told Morning Report on Thursday that New Zealand was following similar tests in other nations.
“I just don’t think there’s any harm,” Luxon said of introducing the tests.
The exact date the test will launch hasn’t been set, but the announcement said late 2027.
While it will be new to New Zealand, tests like this aren’t uncommon – they’re already in use in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States among others.
Here’s what we know so far about citizenship tests and what we can learn from other countries.
Who has to take the test?
If you’re applying for citizenship by grant from late 2027, you’ll have to take it in addition to any other application requirements.
There are three ways to become a citizen – by birth, by descent (being born overseas but having at least one parent who was a NZ citizen when you were born), or by grant – which means you’re a foreign national who has usually been a permanent resident of NZ for at least five years.
Most people who apply by grant will have to take the new test, but there are some exceptions – you don’t have to sit the test if you:
- are under 16 years old
- are aged 65 or over
- have been granted a waiver for the English language requirement for citizenship
- are not of full capacity
- have a severe medical condition that would prevent completing the test
- have unique personal circumstances that would prevent completing the test
- are a New Zealand citizen by descent applying for citizenship by grant
- are applying from overseas but meet the presence requirement – for example, if they live in Niue, the Cook Islands or Tokelau, or are working overseas for the NZ government.
“Exemptions from the test are intended to ensure the approach is proportionate, fair, and in line with approaches taken in comparable countries,” van Velden said.
Van Velden also told RNZ’s Checkpoint there would be no exemptions based on income levels.
How’s test taking going to work?
The test will consist of 20 multiple-choice questions and applicants must get 15 answers, or 75 percent, correct to pass.
The test will be only offered in person, at locations throughout New Zealand.
The aim is not to just have testing spots in main centres, the announcement said. Service accessibility to all will be a key consideration, van Velden said.
“I did consider an online test, however, with rapid development of AI and ability for individuals to have help at home, I considered this a less robust test than an in-person test,” van Velden said.
What’s it going to cost?
There will be a fee to take the test in addition to existing citizenship application fees, but a specific amount hasn’t been chosen yet.
“The cost itself hasn’t been borne out yet,” van Velden told Checkpoint.
The Department of Internal Affairs plans to look for a potential third-party provider to provide the test and the cost would be determined then, she said.
“I do believe it is important that there is a cost to the test because we do want people to study for it, and when there’s a user-pays component … people do take that seriously and if there wasn’t a cost, it is possible that people might sit multiple times without looking at the guidance that DIA provide.”
Currently, applying for citizenship by grant costs $560 for adults and $280 for children aged 15 and under.
If you fail the test, you can take it again but the government says applicants “will likely” have to pay a new fee each time they sit the test.
If you fail to pass the test three times, you have to wait 30 days. You’ll only get six tries in total to pass the test, however, and then you’ll be “provided options” including withdrawing your citizenship application and getting a partial refund of application fees.
What kind of questions will they be asking?
In the announcement, van Velden said the topics will include the Bill of Rights Act, human rights, voting rights and democratic principles, New Zealand’s system of government, some criminal offences and questions about travelling overseas on a New Zealand passport.
Notably, there was no mention of Te Tiriti o Waitangi or Māori tikanga in the announcement.
However, there will be a Treaty of Waitangi question in the test, van Velden confirmed to RNZ.
She said the questions themselves have yet to be decided.
“I won’t go into any particular question itself because we won’t be releasing those, but the questions are revolving around freedom of expression, freedom of religion, freedom of association, the fact that men and women have equal rights, that we have protection from discrimination, that we have free elections … all the things that have made our country good.”
The Department of Internal Affairs is handling the details of how the test will be implemented. There will be guides and other resources ahead of the test introduction to allow people to prepare and pass.
“On balance, it’s very, very similar to what the UK and Australia have been doing for years,” Luxon told RNZ.
“It’s probably not a bad thing to remind people that things like freedom of expression, freedom of speech and women having equal rights, all those kind of things, to have them positively affirmed is probably a good thing.”
Will the test remain even if the government changes before 2027?
Of course, there’s also an election this year, so will that have an impact?
When asked by RNZ if he supported the exam, Labour leader Chris Hipkins said he was open to strengthening citizenship rules, but expressed concern about no mention of the Treaty of Waitangi in the original announcement.
“Do we want those who are gaining New Zealand citizenship to basically be signing up to adhering to New Zealand’s rules and so on? Yes, of course, that’s inherent in the citizenship process, but excluding a big part of our own history from that seems to undermine what they’re trying to do.”
As noted, van Velden has since indicated there will be one question on the Treaty.
How do tests work in other countries?
As mentioned, Australia, the US and UK all have some form of test most applicants for citizenship must take.
“New Zealand has looked at approaches used in comparable countries such as Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada when developing the test,” van Velden said.
“This includes elements like the number of questions, passing rates, exemption categories, and delivery approach.”
Sample questions available online in training sites and apps show these tests have a wide spectrum of possible questions would-be citizens might be asked – and perhaps a guidepost for how New Zealand’s test might work.
Australia requires a test and has a 20-question multiple choice exam that asks questions about Australian values and history. A practice test is also available online where questions such as “Who can deliver a Welcome to Country?” and what Anzac Day commemorates can be found.
In the United Kingdom, most applicants must take the “Life in the UK” test with 24 multiple-choice questions about British traditions and customs and show English language proficiency. Practice tests on an unofficial test preparation website ask questions such as who William Shakespeare was and whether pool and darts are traditional pub games, plus somewhat harder questions such as “Who was reigning in England when Wales became formally united with England by the Act for the Government of Wales?” (If you answered Henry VII, you’re correct!)
Over in the United States, a two-part test covering English language skills and civics is required for many applicants. The civics test is conducted as an oral test of 20 questions from a possible 128. Sample questions for that one cover how the three branches of American government work, who wrote the Declaration of Independence and why America entered the Vietnam war.
There’s also a few freebies such as “What is the name of the President of the United States now,” in case the applicant hasn’t been paying attention to, well, anything, the last 10 years or so.
Sometimes questions on a test can be controversial. For instance, The Washington Post reported many took issue with a question that asked “When did all women get the vote?” The test’s answer was in 1920 – after the US Constitution was amended to allow women to vote – but many pointed out that Black and Native American women voters actually faced barriers to voting for decades after 1920 and the wording of the question to say “all women” was misleading.
It goes to show that the questions – and how they’re phrased, especially around touchy issues – could be a tricky road to navigate in putting together New Zealand’s future citizenship test.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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