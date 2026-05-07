Update: Man charged in relation to Ruatiti double homicide

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Source: New Zealand Police

Police can confirm a 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to the deaths of Brendon and Trina Cole on Murumuru Road in December 2025.

Detective Inspector Gerard Bouterey says this arrest represents a significant milestone for the investigation team and Police are pleased to have this result for the Brendon and Trina’s families.

“While this is great result, considerable work remains and investigators will continue to pursue all outstanding lines of enquiry.

“We acknowledge that there are members of the public who may have information relevant to this investigation that has not been shared with us.

“We strongly encourage anyone who has information or knowledge of this incident, including the events, movements, or items involved, to contact us if they have not yet done so.”

As part of enquiries, Police have identified that a semi-automatic shotgun should have been at the Murumuru Road address, but this was not located during the initial scene examination or in subsequent searches. Investigators believe the firearm may have been modified, with the end of the barrel cut down.

While Police have not yet located the shotgun, the recovery of this firearm remains a priority.

Police are also in the process of completing a search at the Murumuru Road scene as part of the ongoing investigative work. This activity is being conducted to ensure all potential evidential opportunities are thoroughly examined as the investigation progresses.

“We want to reassure the community that this investigation is ongoing and remains active.”

“The cooperation shown by the community has been invaluable during our investigation, and we thank them for their support.

“We continue to follow all lines of enquiry and carefully assess information as it is received. We are committed to ensuring the safety of the wider community and at this stage, there is no information to suggest any ongoing risk to the general public.”

The 30-year-old man is due to appear in Whanganui District Court today charged with two counts of murder.

Information can be provided through 105, either online or over the phone, referencing file number 251213/6207 or Operation Murumuru.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI