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Small Australian designers giving up on fighting fast-fashion giant Shein

May 7, 2026

AM-NCAsiaAsia PacificAustralia
Small Australian designers giving up on fighting fast-fashion giant Shein

Source: Radio New Zealand

Melbourne fashion designer Klaudia Burzynska has given up on trying to get her designs taken down from Shein.

Since she launched her business, Things You Really Like, on Etsy in 2020, Burzynska said she has found so many duplications of her designs — and even lifted marketing materials — on Shein she has lost count.

“The first time I saw them was when I was going through Pinterest and I got an ad from Shein of my own photos and my own T-shirts,” she said.

Things You Really Like Designer Klaudia Burzynska said Shein was also using her images.

ABC/Supplied

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