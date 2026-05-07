Santana clears OIO hurdle for Central Otago gold project

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Katie Todd

The company behind the Bendigo‑Ophir gold project in Central Otago has received Overseas Investment Office consent to purchase the land required to progress the development.

It’s a project that has faced public opposition from actor Sam Neill and some local landowners.

The consent allows Santana Minerals, through a New Zealand subsidiary, to buy around 3680 hectares of freehold land across Bendigo and Ardgour Stations.

The land will be used for open‑pit mining areas, processing and administration infrastructure, tailings storage and environmental offsetting, including 1200 hectares of large‑scale native planting and habitat enhancement.

Santana said the Bendigo‑Ophir project represents a capital investment of more than $500 million over its expected 13 to 14‑year life, with about 350 full‑time equivalent jobs during construction and operations.

The company said the project would also lift export receipts and provide a boost to the regional economy.

The OIO approval is subject to several conditions, including full settlement by the end of 2026 and securing fast‑track resource consent to build and operate the mine.

A final decision under the Fast‑track Approvals Act is due in October this year.

If those approvals are granted, Santana is targeting first gold production in early 2028.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand