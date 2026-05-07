Police media setup under scrutiny in wake of Tom Phillips documentary oversight

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Supplied / Police

Police are assessing their media and communications team including whether it’s “resourced in the right places”.

It comes as police review the processes around the management of a Tom Phillips documentary.

In response to questions from RNZ, police’s executive director media and communications Cas Carter confirmed the media and communications team had been “assessing the way it operates to ensure we are set up in a way that is effective for the future”.

“We are reviewing how we operate which includes if we are resourced in the right places. Any proposed redesign will be shared with the team first for their feedback.”

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz

Carter said it had been eight years since the operating model had been reviewed.

“In that time there have been many changes in communication through digital transformation, shifting stakeholder expectations, changes in media and the proliferation of misinformation.”

Carter said the assessment and review of the media and communications operating model was not related to the review into how police managed media and communications engagement in relation to the Phillips documentary.

Last month, RNZ obtained a series of documents released by police under the Official Information Act in relation to the Phillips documentary.

RNZ / Mark Papalii

The OIA revealed that police’s director of media and strategic communications Juli Clausen messaged Dame Julie Christie, the chief executive of a documentary production company, while on board a flight to Hamilton to give her a “heads up” that Phillips had been shot.

Following the release Carter said police were reviewing the processes around the management of the documentary.

On Wednesday, Carter said the review was underway.

“To be clear, this is a learning focused review to better understand how decisions were made and what lessons can be taken forward to strengthen our media handling in future complex or high profile investigations.

“It is intended to provide assurance to police leadership and to identify any improvements needed to ensure our settings are fit for purpose going forward. It is not directed at individuals.”

Carter earlier said in a statement the goal had “always been to give audiences an ‘inside view’ of Operation Curly in a way that ensures the young people involved are protected”.

“It has become apparent that the media were not served well, as should be expected.

“Police is [sic] now reviewing the processes around the management of this documentary, and considering whether we need to reassess the protocols for handling such projects.

“Police has a long history of cooperating on documentaries or programmes involving ongoing investigations. They offer unique and interesting insights into police work and into the investigation in question.”

Police wanted to be certain they had robust processes in place to ensure they were handled “well and fairly”.

Asked about what confidence she had in Clausen she replied:

“That’s part of the review as well. That’s one of the many things that we’re looking at, at the moment.”

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers earlier said the information that had come to light had raised questions about how the documentary project was handled by police.

“There was a constructive relationship between police and the documentary team.

“However, it has become apparent this documentary was not always handled in line with the usual protocols and processes that apply to documentaries police take part in.

“That included decision-making and oversight around the access the documentary crew were given at various points.”

Chambers said he would not have allowed access to an active crime scene and had not been aware that was happening ahead of time.

“Had I known it was to happen, I would have stopped that.

“I am also disappointed the documentary team was told ahead of the family and of other media about the events of the night Tom Phillips died.”

Chambers said he had asked for further information to be sure it was “handled appropriately at all stages and to allow us to consider whether police need to reassess the way we engage in such projects”.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand