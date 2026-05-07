Lego able to continue trademark battle against Zuru after Supreme Court approval

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

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A long-running trademark battle between New Zealand-founded toy company Zuru and global giant Lego will go on after the Supreme Court approved Lego’s application to take further action.

Late last year, Zuru won a major victory, after the Court of Appeal overturned a High Court decision that had found in favour of Lego.

The heart of the dispute centred on a simple phrase printed on packaging of Zuru’s own-brand MAX Build More plastic brick building kits: “LEGO® BRICK COMPATIBLE”.

So Lego will go back to the Court of Appeal and make its case to uphold the High Court ruling.

The final ruling could potentially have implications for intellectual property law protecting trade marks.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand