Grobrix Launches “Silver Harvest Initiative”, Turning Schools into Micro-Farms Powered by Students and Retirees

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Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 May 2026 – More than 200 students and retirees have come together at Bukit View Primary School to grow fresh produce within school corridors, as part of Grobrix’s newly launched Silver Harvest Initiative. With local vegetable production at just 8% against a national target of 20%, the pilot demonstrates how everyday spaces can be transformed into productive micro-farms, offering a scalable approach to local food production in land-scarce Singapore.

The pilot transforms existing spaces such as corridors and rooftops into small-scale growing sites using compact, soil-less farming systems. By using existing infrastructure instead of new farmland or large facilities, the model enables food production across multiple community locations, making it easier to implement in schools and shared environments.

Students take part in planting, transplanting and harvesting as part of their daily school environment, while crops such as leafy greens can be harvested in cycles of approximately three weeks. This demonstrates how consistent production can be achieved even within limited spaces.

Retirees, known as “Silver Farmers”, manage the farms and oversee daily operations. Students support planting, harvesting and basic monitoring, creating a working environment where food production becomes part of everyday school life. The setup also gives students direct exposure to how food is grown and managed, turning the school into a hands-on learning environment aligned with sustainability and applied learning goals.

“Singapore does not have the luxury of large farming spaces. But we have schools, and we have retirees who want to contribute. This pilot shows that food production can be practical and repeatable by using spaces we already have,” said Mathew Howe, Founder of Grobrix.

The initiative comes amid growing adoption of micro-farming across Singapore, with schools, companies and community spaces increasingly integrating small-scale food production into existing environments. Demand for such systems has risen in recent months, reflecting broader interest in community-based approaches to food resilience.

The Bukit View Primary School pilot will run over 12 months, focusing on improving yields and integrating produce into school consumption. Grobrix will track how much of the school’s leafy green needs can be met through these growing spaces, with the aim of developing a model that can be adopted across other schools.

Grobrix has installed more than 100 edible growing systems across Singapore and is expanding its footprint regionally and internationally. The company plans to scale the Silver Harvest Initiative to more schools while training additional retiree participants, building a network of community-based growing sites over time.

As Singapore continues to strengthen its food security strategy, including updated targets to increase local production of vegetables and protein by 2035, the initiative offers a practical example of how food production can be integrated into everyday environments beyond traditional farming spaces. It also aims to build greater awareness of food sources and encourage more active participation in local food systems.

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Hashtag: #Grobrix #growingtogether #sustainability #urbanfarming

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