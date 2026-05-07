Government Cuts – Proposed cuts at Maritime NZ will make our waters less safe – PSA

Source: PSA



A proposal to disestablish more than 30 roles at Maritime New Zealand will seriously diminish its ability to prevent injuries and deaths on our waters.

Based on the change proposal documents, the PSA understands the country’s maritime regulator is proposing to cut a net of 34 roles working in harm prevention, investigations, legal, policy, finance, and administration.

“These proposed cuts will turn Maritime New Zealand into the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff,” said Duane Leo, National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi, “These workers are collaborating with the maritime sector to stop people being injured or killed on our waters. In the 2024 to 2025 financial year there were 19 fatal recreational boating accidents. Cutting these injury prevention programmes will put more people at risk.”

“The proposal to significantly reduce the investigations and legal teams would make it much harder to investigate serious incidents and prosecute offenders.”

This proposal comes after Cabinet refused to increase Maritime Levies by enough to properly fund MNZ so it could continue all operations and avoid cuts to staff. Maritime Levies make up approximately 50% of MNZ’s funding.

“Once again the Government is undermining the value and effectiveness of public services, and this change could cost lives,” said Leo.

The PSA represents 185 members at Maritime New Zealand and will be making a submission opposing the proposal.