Federated Farmers – Countdown begins for Canterbury local government reform

Source: Federated Farmers



Federated Farmers is calling on Canterbury’s council leaders to move quickly and show real leadership for their communities in the face of impending local government reform.

“The starting pistol has been fired and there’s now real urgency here to get this right,” says Federated Farmers North Canterbury president Bex Green.

“Central Government has been very clear that local councils have three months to come together and do something, or the Beehive will step in and do it for them.

“This is our community’s best and only chance to land a locally driven solution that will actually work for Canterbury. We simply can’t afford to let that opportunity pass us by.”

Green says the worst-case scenario for provincial Canterbury, and the region’s rural communities, would be a ‘super region’ centred around metropolitan Christchurch.

“Environment Canterbury has been a dysfunctional and divided shambles since its inception, but a super region would be even worse. It would amplify the problems instead of fixing them.

“Urban and rural communities have different needs and priorities. When you put them at the same table, it dilutes the voices of the communities they represent.

“The needs of Christchurch city’s rapidly growing population are very different to the needs of those who live in places with smaller rural populations like Hurunui, Methven and Waimate,” Green says.

Federated Farmers is firmly opposed to a single unitary council for Canterbury.

Instead, it favours two or three unitary councils representing distinct communities across the region.

“It makes sense to have one unitary authority – a metropolitan council – focusing on managing urban growth pressures and changes in Christchurch city.

“And then we want to see one or two other unitary councils that focus on the unique needs, challenges and priorities of rural Canterbury.

“That’d be better for everyone.”

In South Canterbury, there are three district councils: Mackenzie, Timaru, Waimate.

“Bringing those councils together to create one South Canterbury unitary authority, rather than having land use rules and rates set from Christchurch, simply makes sense,” Green says.

“There’s uncertainty around where the boundaries might fall for Mid and North Canterbury districts, but one thing is clear – the needs of those communities are very different to those of metropolitan Christchurch.

“Whatever happens, it’s essential that rural representation is protected.”

Green says getting local government reform right in Canterbury is crucial.

“The Government is in the process of replacing the Resource Management Act but that won’t be successful unless we have councils that can deliver it properly.

“We need a functioning local government in Canterbury that truly represents the communities they’re setting rules and managing infrastructure for.

“Council leaders now have three months to present a credible and workable solution, so we all need to get around a table quickly and get on with the job.

“Federated Farmers wants to be part of that conversation to make sure rural voices are heard loud and clear when recommendations are made to Government.”