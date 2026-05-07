Defence News – NZDF concludes Papua New Guinea deployment

Source: New Zealand Defence Force

The Royal New Zealand Air Force’s (RNZAF) No. 3 Squadron has wrapped up a busy 20 days in Papua New Guinea (PNG), finishing with two days of trooping and air sniper training with PNG and Australian militaries.

The activities were carried out with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force’s (PNGDF), 1st Battalion Royal Pacific Islands Regiment and 1st Battalion Royal Australian Regiment but had to be delivered after some unexpected pressing tasks which the squadron was called on to carry out.

Two NH90 helicopters and crew arrived in Port Moresby on 15 April via HMNZS Canterbury to carry out a training programme with PNGDF and Australian Defence Force personnel, but at the request of the PNG government changed tack to deliver much-needed aid and essential supplies to areas damaged by Tropical Cyclone Maila.

They also transported New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel and equipment to Bougainville to destroy two Second World War bombs following a request from the Autonomous Bougainville Government.

Air Component Commander, Air Commodore Andy Scott, said the deployment of the helicopters had been planned to coincide with Canterbury’s visit to Singapore for scheduled maintenance.

It meant they were in the right place at the right time to assist with the cyclone and bomb disposal tasks.

“We departed for Port Moresby to carry out training activities and ended up delivering real world support with our NH90s and a C-130J Hercules from No. 40 Squadron, which also moved aid and transported personnel and equipment to support these tasks.”

More than 50 tonnes of disaster relief supplies were delivered to East New Britain province including Palmalmal, Lamarain and Open Bay, and Bougainville including Buka, Arawa, Torokina and Bruin, and also to Milne Bay province, with the C-130J flying into suitable airfields and the NH90s doing last-mile deliveries where access was limited.

“Although the mission ended up being completely different to that originally planned, it highlighted the utility of our NH90 and C-130J fleets and the importance of being present in the region,” Air Commodore Scott said.