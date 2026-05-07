David Seymour says changes are coming for RNZ leadership, RNZ Board disagrees

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Mark Papalii

David Seymour has intensified his attacks on the country’s state broadcasters, suggesting changes are coming for RNZ’s leadership as the government reshapes its board.

In response, RNZ staunchly defended its editorial independence and warned against political interference, noting such commentary risked undermining public trust and confidence in the organisation.

The ACT leader, who is a shareholding minister for both RNZ and TVNZ, used an interview on The Platform last week to lash out at both organisations and their management teams.

Seymour attacked RNZ’s recent appointment of John Campbell to its flagship Morning Report programme, saying that should have been “out of the question” given “the kinds of things” Campbell had previously written.

While working for TVNZ in 2023, Campbell published several columns critical of the coalition government, describing the leaders as “empty of ideas”.

Speaking to The Platform, Seymour blamed RNZ management for the decision to hire Campbell and appeared to single out chief executive Paul Thompson, without naming him.

“Look, that guy’s got an awful lot to answer for, and I suspect that he won’t be answering the call at RNZ for much longer.”

Seymour went on to say that the government was replacing RNZ’s board with the aim of changing the organisation’s management and direction.

“There’s a few more appointments to come,” he said. “It’s really critical that we are ensuring that we get better people on the board, and those people will change the management.”

Seymour also accused TVNZ of being “politically motivated” and suggested political editor Maiki Sherman could not remain in her role following an incident last year in which she allegedly directed a homophobic slur at another journalist.

“I’m sure that the board and management will be seeing that, you know, it’s pretty difficult to have someone credibly fronting the news every night when everyone knows how she behaves. I think that’s going to be tough for them.”

A spokesperson for TVNZ said questions about the appropriateness of the remarks were for the government: “We don’t hold a view on the comments.”

Legislation governing RNZ and TVNZ prohibits ministers from directing the broadcasters regarding “a particular programme or a particular allegation or a particular complaint” or “the gathering or presentation of news”.

RNZ responds

In a statement, RNZ’s outgoing board chair Jim Mather said RNZ’s editorial independence was “fundamental and non negotiable”.

“Editorial decisions, including appointments to senior editorial roles, are the sole responsibility of RNZ management and are made in accordance with journalistic merit, statutory obligations, and the well established public media convention of audience need.

“Political views, ministerial commentary, or external pressure play no role in those decisions.”

Mather said ministers did not direct RNZ’s board or management, nor did the board direct editorial content.

“Any suggestion that board appointments are intended to influence management outcomes or editorial direction is inconsistent with the arm’s length framework that underpins public trust in RNZ.”

He stressed the “clear and necessary separation” required between ministers, RNZ’s board, management and newsroom.

“Commentary that publicly links Board changes, management tenure or editorial appointments to political perspectives risks undermining confidence in RNZ’s independence and the integrity of its journalism.”

Mather said RNZ’s focus and purpose was to provide “fair, accurate and independent” news and current affairs, “not to accommodate political preference”.

Seymour not resiling from remarks

Approached for comment, Seymour rejected any suggestion his comments had stepped outside the bounds of the law.

“I have not given RNZ or TVNZ any direction that would breach either Act. Decisions around staffing, presenter line-ups, and editorial matters are for boards and management. Anyone who thinks RNZ is taking editorial instructions from me clearly does not listen to RNZ.”

Seymour said editorial independence did not, however, mean “freedom from accountability”.

“The government appoints boards, sets broad, non-editorial expectations, and ministers are entitled to comment when publicly owned media organisations are losing audience, relevance, or public confidence,” he said.

“RNZ should not be surprised to hear these concerns. Since 2020, RNZ National’s live radio audience has fallen by more than 25 percent. RNZ should be looking to the New Zealanders who have stopped listening for direction, not me.”

In a separate statement, Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith said Seymour could explain his own comments.

“The government’s role is to appoint the board and to set clear expectations,” he said.

“For RNZ, this can be summarised as expecting them to operate in a financially sustainable way, and measuring their performance by their ability to grow audience numbers, and improve levels of trust – which have been low since post Covid.”

The latest AUT Trust in News survey found RNZ was the country’s most trusted news brand, followed by the Otago Daily Times and TVNZ.

The survey also found 46 percent of respondents were extremely or very concerned about politicians publicly discrediting news, while 43 percent said their trust in media would decline if owners or boards interfered in editorial decisions.

Seymour has repeatedly criticised media coverage during this term and refuses to appear on Morning Report, claiming the programme has a “toxic culture”.

He faced similar scrutiny in 2024 after accusing a TVNZ reporter of showing a “delightful lack of self-awareness and immaturity”.

At the time, then-media minister Melissa Lee said she would “have a conversation” with Seymour about the remarks.

Seymour’s actions contrasted with his criticism of former Cabinet minister Kiri Allan in 2023 after she raised concerns about RNZ’s treatment of Māori staff.

Speaking then, Seymour said ministers needed to be “absolutely critically cautious about even the perception of interfering with media”.

“Nobody loses their democracy all at once,” he said. “It’s always a thousand little chips and we don’t want to see them.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand