Caleb Clarke ready for Crusaders ‘mental test’ as Blues face Christchurch fortress

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

Caleb Clarke had little chance of becoming a Crusaders fan.

His father, Eroni, was a member of the inaugural Blues squad in 1996, and Clarke inherited his old man’s heated rivalry with Canterbury.

So when Clarke had thoughts of making the move down south, they were not met with enthusiasm.

“I remember this one time in school I said to dad, ‘I might check out Canterbury’. He sent me out the house,” Clarke laughed.

“Auckland-Canterbury, Blues-Crusaders, there’s always that history between the two. That’s what’s so cool about the game is you bash each other on the field for 80-odd minutes and then afterwards you’re good mates.”

Super Rugby’s most storied rivalry writes another chapter on Friday night, the first under the roof at the new Te Kaha Stadium.

Blues coach Vern Cotter is expecting a cauldron.

“There’s not a better test than Crusaders down there. You can see their performances are ramping up as well towards the end of the season. We had a few people from Christchurch who probably weren’t cheering us very much down there, despite playing the Reds.

“I imagine it’ll be as it always is down there. It’s a tough environment.”

Cotter said while not a heavy focus of the week, the history between the franchises was always on their minds.

“Last time we were down there against the Crusaders it was a semi-final and that went right to the wire. The time before that when we were down there was we lost the game in the last few minutes. We know we’ve got to stay locked in on every facet of the game.

“It’s just recognising and respecting them for what they are. There’s a certain amount of confidence within us to go down and try and impose our game and give it a shake and see if we can come away with something.”

The Blues have a wretched record in Christchurch, losing 14 of their last 15 visits to the city.

However, the prospect of a dry track has Clarke excited.

“It won’t be cold like what Christchurch usually is, just ready for some fast running rugby. For an outside like me, it’s really exciting.”

He did admit that there may be a psychological aspect at play when the Blues play in the garden city.

“Christchurch is Christchurch, it’s always going to be tough. The Crusaders boys always want to defend their home and in a way, yep, there’s a bit of that mental edge that you have to take down.

“It’s a mental game heading down there and if you start slow, then it’s going to be one long game against those Crusaders boys.”

Clarke also praised All Black team-mate Leicester Faingaʻanuku’s successful switch to seven, though said he had no desire to make the move himself.

“I saw someone make a video about it saying outsides can play in the loosies and they started naming off outsides and I heard my name and I went, ‘oh no, keep me on the outside where I can run away from those guys’.

“But man, Leicester’s always been like that ever since we first played together in New Zealand schools. He’s always been someone that loves the contact, loves the ruck area, so really learned that role.”

Sitting second on the ladder but with a tough run home, Cotter was comfortable with the blues position a month away from the quarters.

“We want to get into the play-offs. The priority at the moment is getting into a play-off situation. Then we’re back to zero. Then it’s 80 minutes every weekend. We’re realistic around getting ourselves in the position we need to be in and then going for it.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand