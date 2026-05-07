Boost for cycling infrastructure across NZ

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Source: New Zealand Government

The Government is investing up to $7.1 million to upgrade six Great Rides cycle trails, strengthening regional tourism and safety, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston and Conservation Minister Tama Potaka say.

“This investment supports the continued growth of New Zealand’s world-renowned cycle trails, one of our most successful regional tourism assets,” Louise Upston says.

“The Great Rides boost economic growth by creating jobs, supporting local businesses, and attracting new hospitality and accommodation services to set up nearby.

“They are vital to our local economies with people enjoying more than 2.5 million trips on the 23 Ngā Haerenga Great Rides of New Zealand each year and spending an estimated $1.28 billion in the regions.”

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka says the investment will strengthen the connection between people and New Zealand’s natural environment while supporting long-term conservation outcomes.

“Our conservation estate is one of our greatest assets, and these trails give people safe, meaningful access to experience it.

“This investment supports a Bluegreen future, where we grow tourism and regional economies while protecting the natural places that make New Zealand unique.

“It also helps ensure these trails are resilient, well-maintained, and able to support both visitors and conservation outcomes for generations to come.”

The six investments, covering infrastructure and remedial projects, are for:

Roxburgh Gorge Trail to close the 12 km gap in the trail (up to $1 million)

Queen Charlotte Track realignment (up to $1,457,500)

St James Cycle Trail upgrades (up to $2,012,000)

Mountains to Sea – Ngā Ara Tūhono Cycle Trail enhancements (up to $2,197,000)

Otago Central Rail Trail restoration (up to $302,000)

Remutaka Cycle Trail at the Wild Coast Section resurfacing and upgrades (up to $165,000)

The projects are co-funded through the NZ Cycle Trail Fund and the Department of Conservation, to ensure the long-term success and resilience of the Great Rides network.

“These projects will support regional dispersal of visitors and future-proof our Great Rides for both domestic and international riders alike,” Louise Upston says.

“The Government is working together to invest in infrastructure, building a future that delivers for communities, conservation and the economy.”

MIL OSI