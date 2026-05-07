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At this party, everyone is the same height

May 7, 2026

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At this party, everyone is the same height

Source: Radio New Zealand

How’s the weather up there?

Standing at nearly 5 feet 2 inches tall (about 157cm), I’ve rarely been able to reach the highest shelves at the library or in my kitchen without a step stool, if at all. Standing in a crowd at a concert, I quickly learned that the standing room only section was not for me, since all I could see when I looked straight ahead were people’s backs.

I’ve always wondered how my perspective and confidence would change if I were as tall as my dad, who stands at 6 feet 4 inches (193cm). Or if I were even just a few inches taller than I am without having my feet ache wearing heels that only give me a few inches, if that.

Walking sticks helped participants stay balanced while navigating at a taller height.

Lucian Novosel

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand