State Highway 1 fully reopens on Kāpiti Coast following crash

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

State Highway 1 is now fully open near the Mackays to Peka Peka Expressway on Kāpiti Coast following a three-vehicle crash that earlier partially blocked lanes.

NZTA

The crash was reported around 3pm on Wednesday.

Police said no injuries were reported but motorists are still advised to expect delays in the area as congestion eases.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand