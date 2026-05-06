Southern Police pleased with duck hunting behaviours so far

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Over the opening weekend of the three-month-long duck hunting season in Southland, Police and Southland Fish and Game conducted a joint compliance operation ensuring hunters were abiding by the law, and rules and regulations.

In the first weekend of May, Operation Daffy saw three teams, consisting of one Southland Fish and Game Ranger and one Police officer, visit a large number of ponds and maimai across the Western Southland, Eastern Southland, and Invercargill areas.

Police ensured hunters were abiding by the Arms Act 1983, including breath alcohol levels, while Southland Fish and Game rangers focused on compliance of the gamebird regulations under the Wildlife Act 1953, such as relevant licences and the use of non-toxic shot.

Senior Sergeant Peter Graham says Police are pleased that, across the board, compliance levels were high. Three firearms were seized by Southland Fish and Game for shooting without a gamebird hunting licence.

“Officers reported the majority of hunters were abided by the laws, and the hunters were pleased to see Police and rangers completing compliance checks.

“We commend them for their good firearms handling and safety procedures throughout the weekend, and we hope we see this continue,” says Senior Sergeant Graham.

There were no related incidents or offences reported to Police.

Southland Fish and Game Senior Ranger Josh Tabak says smiles were aplenty as Rangers made their way around Southland this opening weekend, despite the blue skies and little wind favouring the ducks.

“A silver lining of the warm and settled weather is that it makes the day far more enjoyable for our youngest hunters, who may just be starting out, and gives them a real chance to bag a duck or two and enjoy the day with family and friends.

“We have been really encouraged by the high levels of compliance this year, and it’s great to see. This is what it’s all about – hunters enjoying the occasion and doing things the right way.”

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI