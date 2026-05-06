Rule changes to support aquaculture

Post

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government has updated national rules for marine aquaculture to make it easier for operators to improve how they farm, adopt new technology and carry out research or trials while maintaining environmental safeguards, RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop and Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones say.

“Changes to the National Environmental Standards for Marine Aquaculture will remove unnecessary complexity and cost for aquaculture operators,” Mr Bishop says.

“These changes support marine farmers to refine their operations within existing footprints, trial new approaches and adopt better practices, without lowering the bar for environmental protection.

“The amendments also provide councils with clearer national direction about how certain activities should be assessed, reducing unnecessary variation and uncertainty across the country.”

The aquaculture sector employs more than 3000 people, provides food for Kiwis, and generates $650 million in exports annually.

Mr Jones said the changes were an important step towards reaching the ambitious goal of $3 billion in annual revenue set out in the Aquaculture Development Plan last year.

“I am a strong and vocal supporter of aquaculture growth because of its enormous potential to further benefit New Zealand’s export economy, bringing much needed jobs and export earnings into the regions.

“Prior to these changes, marine farmers were required to undergo a complex and difficult consenting process to make even minor changes to their operations. These changes reduce the administrative and financial burden of consenting and reconsenting, and introduce rules that ensure sustainability while allowing for the kind of flexibility and innovation that our economy and communities need.”

When the updated National Environmental Standards for Marine Aquaculture come into effect on 4 June, councils will need to apply the amended rules to new permitted activities and when making decisions on marine aquaculture consents.

“These updates are another step in making the resource management system

more workable and proportionate, while still protecting our marine environment,”

Mr Bishop says.

“The changes form part of the Government’s wider programme to improve how

national direction operates under the current Resource Management Act and will

continue to have effect during the transitional period under the proposed Planning

and Natural Environment Acts. This broader programme will be the biggest suite of changes to RMA national direction in New Zealand’s history.

“The suite of changes includes, among other things, removing barriers to infrastructure, making it easier to build granny flats and support housing growth, removing unworkable rules for the primary sector, and streamlining consenting for renewable energy.”

Key changes to the marine aquaculture regulations include:

making reconsenting and changes to consent conditions easier and more nationally consistent.

making it easier to undertake aquaculture-related research or trials.

making it easier to change or cancel consent monitoring conditions, to keep pace with new science and technology.

fixing a range of technical issues to improve clarity, consistency and usability of the regulations.

More information about the changes can be found here:

https://www.mpi.govt.nz/fishing-aquaculture/aquaculture-fish-and-shellfish-farming/national-environmental-standards-for-marine-aquaculture

MIL OSI