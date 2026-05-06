Prospective students invited to EIT Info and Enrolment Day

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Source: Eastern Institute of Technology

27 seconds ago

Prospective students across Hawke’s Bay will have the chance to explore their study options this week, as EIT hosts its latest Information and Enrolment Day.

The event will be held on tomorrow (May 7), with the Hawke’s Bay Campus in Taradale open from 9am to 6pm, and sessions running from 10am to 2pm at the Hastings, Maraenui and Central Hawke’s Bay Learning Centres.

EIT Events and Engagement Manager Leanne Harkness says the day is about making the next step into study feel straightforward.

“Choosing what and where to study can feel overwhelming, so this is about having those conversations face to face and getting clear, practical advice.”

She says the timing is ideal for those considering their options.

“We’re encouraging people to come in, ask questions and take that first step. Even if you’re just starting to think about your options, it’s a really helpful way to get a feel for what’s available.”

Visitors can meet student liaison staff and tutors, tour facilities, and talk through study pathways aligned with their career goals.

“People often leave with a much clearer plan, whether that’s enrolling on the day or knowing exactly what they need to do next,” Leanne says.

EIT offers qualifications from certificates and diplomas through to degrees and postgraduate programmes, with flexible study options available.

The event is free to attend, and no booking is required. There will also be another Information and Enrolment Day on September 16.

MIL OSI