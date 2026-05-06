New Zealand Transport Agency restores millions in funding for police breath testing

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

The NZ Transport Agency has restored millions of dollars of funding for the police to carry out driver breath testing after revelations last year that officers had falsely recorded thousands of tests.

The agency has authorised $18 million of funding to police following an independent analysis of breath testing data.

It comes as Minister of Transport Chris Bishop says he’s “frustrated” at the length of time it’s taking the agency to release the report.

“I’ve told them to get on with it ASAP,” he told RNZ.

RNZ revealed last year that about 130 police officers were under investigation throughout the country after 30,000 alcohol breath tests were “falsely or erroneously recorded”.

Each year, $24m of funding from the National Land Transport Fund (NLTF) for the Road Policing Investment Programme (RPIP) is dependent on the successful delivery of all speed and impairment activities to agreed specified annual levels, known as delivery dependent funding (DDF).

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz

This is assessed on a quarterly basis, with a pro-rated amount of DDF available to be authorised to spend ($6m per quarter).

Following RNZ’s reporting last year, NZTA halted $12m worth of funding until it was satisfied police had met their breath test targets.

In December it was revealed NZTA had commissioned an independent analysis of breath testing data to try and identify the full scale of falsely recorded tests.

On Monday, an NZTA spokesperson said the agency had confirmed police performance had met the required targets for the first three quarters of the 2025/26 financial year.

“Based on this a decision has been made to authorise the spending of the delivery dependent funding.”

NZTA expects to publish the findings of the independent analysis in the coming weeks.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of road policing and district support Superintendent Steve Greally said resolution of the issue required “extensive analysis and reassurance work across police”.

He said it had provided police an opportunity to “further strengthen our systems and reinforce the high standards expected of our people”.

“There has been a considerable effort made by our dedicated road policing staff across police to provide assurance that our practices and data remain accurate and reliable.

“The independent finding in respect to the significant efforts of our frontline being legitimate is pleasing.”

Greally said the continued expectation of staff was that they “deliver road policing activities every day with utmost professionalism and a vigourous commitment to preventing harm on roads”.

RNZ earlier obtained a series of weekly reports to Bishop on the issue under the Official Information Act.

One update, from 27 October, said NZTA had identified a preferred supplier to independently analyse the breath screening test data file provided by police.

“This independent analysis will identify whether any further irregularities (over and above any detected by NZ Police) are discernible.”

In an update to Bishop on 13 October, NZTA said police could not determine if any irregular testing was undertaken while officers were stationary.

“NZTA is supporting and encouraging NZ Police to identify what, if any, options exist for removing these limitations, and to look beyond current detection methods to ascertain the true scale of irregularities.”

Then Acting Deputy Commissioner Mike Johnson earlier told NZTA that while the algorithm had “proven effective” in identifying tests conducted while the device was in motion, “there remains limitations in detecting all forms of irregular testing, including those undertaken in specific locations”.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand