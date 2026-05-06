New test covering ‘responsibilities and privileges’ of NZ citizenship announced for migrants

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Migrants applying for citizenship in New Zealand will have to pass a new multi-choice test under a government initiative to kick in late next year.

Applicants will be quizzed in person on the “responsibilities and privileges” of citizenship, covering topics like the Bill of Rights Act, voting rights and the structure of government.

They will need at least 75 percent of questions correct to pass.

Applicants currently only need to sign a form saying they understand these things. They must also meet other requirements regarding residency, good character and English skills.

Announcing the test, Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden – who’s also an ACT MP – said the move would strengthen what it meant to be a citizen of New Zealand.

“People seeking citizenship should understand New Zealanders believe in certain rights, like freedom of speech, or that no one person or group is above the law.”

Other proposed question topics included human rights, certain criminal offences, democratic principles, and travel to and from New Zealand.

Van Velden said officials were developing the test to be in place by the second half of 2027 and would provide guidance and other resources in advance.

“Becoming a New Zealand citizen is a significant milestone in a person’s life and a great honour. This change reinforces the value of New Zealand citizenship, and what it means to obtain it.”

In a separate statement, ACT leader David Seymour claimed the announcement as a victory for his party.

“It’s not a new idea. Since 2016, I’ve argued new migrants should understand a simple proposition: in New Zealand, regardless of your gender, sexuality, ethnicity, or religion, you have the same legal rights as everybody else.

“Nearly a decade later, ACT has got it over the line.”

NZ First leader Winston Peters last year used his party’s conference to push for a “Kiwi values” pledge.

“Concerns are growing, as to some of the people who have come here who don’t salute our flag, don’t honour the values of our country, don’t respect the people living here,” Peters said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand