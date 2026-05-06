Motorists enjoy the wait as convoys continue through Awakino Gorge

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Robin Martin/RNZ

Motorists queuing for convoys through the Awakino Gorge on State Highway 3 are taking advantage of their idling time to chat with fellow travellers, walk their dogs or even do a spot of crocheting.

The Waikato gorge has reopened for one-way convoys throughout the day and night at weekends, but is open only during the night and early hours of the morning on weekdays.

The road through the gorge shut for slips on 18 April.

At dusk on Tuesday the line of trucks, cars and campers at Ladies Mile stretched back almost to Awakino Village in the distance.

Hamiltonian Dave Pretty was one of those waiting for the 6.30pm convoy.

He’d been visiting his unwell father in Taranaki.

“I’m just on the way home and I thought I’m not going State Highway 43. I don’t like that road I got crook, so I don’t mind sitting in the queue and chatting to people really.”

Pretty had been queuing for a while.

“I got down here at 4.30pm, but I just stopped at Mōkau and I thought if I have to stop in the car for a few hours I don’t mind.”

Robin Martin/RNZ

He’d been having a chin-wag with Bulklines driver Kevin Hanning who was enjoying catching up with people.

“We just walk around and communicate and stuff like that find out what’s going on. Talk to one another. A lot of people don’t do that now days the old communications long gone.”

James Tāne was another Bulklines driver.

He was happy to wait … and get some housework done in the meantime.

“Otherwise you’ve got to go right around and that’s another couple of hours on the end of the say, sort of thing, at the end of your trip.

“It’s all good you get to have a break and do some maintenance on the truck, a bit of a clean out inside the cab.”

Manaia’s Kim Tangaroa was headed to Hamilton for a medical appointment.

“I’ve got to get cataract surgery, so I’m going up to get my eyes… they’re doing the shape for my lenses, to replace my lenses in my eyes.”

She said the procedure couldn’t be done for her in New Plymouth.

Robin Martin/RNZ

Meanwhile, Whakatāne’s Bruce Belcher was exercising his pooch.

“I’m not quite sure who’s walking who actually. This is Monty the Mutt and we don’t usually walk on a State Highway and the lady in the house there let him run in the paddock, so that was cool.”

Monty was taking things in his stride.

“He’s quite happy. He fits in, don’t you reckon, he looks happy?”

Abby Kewin and Caitlin Barnfather also had an appointment in Hamilton.

They were prepared for a wait.

“We brought dinner, I’ve got crochet, we’ve got a film downloaded on the phone, so we’re all set up for a long stay.”

Kewin said crochet was the perfect tonic for such occasions.

“I actually always crochet on long car journeys. So, I’m making a baby blanket at the moment for my friend and I can get most of it done.

“We were at Taupō at the weekend and had to travel south to Whanganui and back up again and I’ve pretty much made it since then.”

Robin Martin/RNZ

Jill hadn’t been waiting long.

“I’ve come down from New Plymouth so I suppose three quarters of an hour.”

At that moment the convoy travelling south arrives on Ladies Mile.

“Oh, here we go, yes, another half hour and we’re away I think.”

Supplied / NZ Transport Agency

The Transport Agency was reworking the convoy schedule to improve access for communities, businesses, and the freight industry.

Convoy times overnight remain the same Wednesday and Thursday night this week.

For this coming weekend, convoys begin at 5pm Friday 8 May and continue through til 7am Tuesday 12 May.

So there would convoys on Monday during the day and night before the road closed at 7am Tuesday.

The Transport Agency was hoping to fully open Awakino Gorge in about three weeks.

The full convoy schedule was available here.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand