More care, closer to home for Otago Central Lakes

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Source: New Zealand Government

Planning is underway to expand locally delivered healthcare services for people living in Wānaka, Cromwell, Queenstown, and across the wider Otago Central Lakes area, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

The planned expansion focuses on:

Growing primary, diagnostic, maternity, obstetric and gynaecology, and outpatient services

Strengthening mental health and addiction support closer to home

Investing to meet demand in one of New Zealand’s fastest‑growing regions

“Around 70 per cent of New Zealanders who live more than two hours from a base hospital live right here in the Otago Central Lakes area,” Mr Brown says.

“This plan brings care closer to home for one of the country’s fastest-growing regions, so residents can access the right care at the right time, where they live.

“Health New Zealand has developed the Central Lakes Clinical Services Plan, with a focus on prioritising the improvements that will make the biggest difference to patients, while ensuring services are safe, sustainable, and clinically robust.

“This includes expanding locally delivered primary, community, and specialist outpatient services, alongside enhanced mental health and addiction care. More diagnostic services will also be brought closer to home, including acute and planned MRI and improved point-of-care testing.

“Every patient that can be seen locally in Otago Central Lakes is one fewer patient having to travel for hours to Dunedin or Invercargill for appointments, scans, or treatments.”

The Health New Zealand Board has agreed in principle to invest $25 million in new operating funding for Otago Central Lakes from 2027/28, with a further estimated $103 million over the following three years.

Detailed clinical and service planning for the region is complete, identifying where services are under pressure and how care must evolve as the population grows. Service expansion is expected to begin from next year, subject to final decisions, including locations.

The investment will be supported by $52 million in capital funding to upgrade existing facilities, and to modernise digital systems to better connect Otago Central Lakes with specialist services, including the new Dunedin outpatient facility.

Improving access to maternity services is also a key focus, with Health New Zealand progressing a new model of care for the region.

“Bringing maternity services closer to Otago Central Lakes families is an important part of ensuring care keeps pace with growing communities. The Health New Zealand Board has agreed to the direction of travel for a new local maternity model and Health NZ will begin working closely with midwives, obstetricians, GPs, and other frontline clinicians to design a service that is safe, sustainable, and responsive to local needs.”

Mr Brown says the plan is about ensuring people in Wānaka, Cromwell, Queenstown, and across Otago Central Lakes can access the healthcare services they need, closer to home.

“We’re focused on fixing the basics and building the future of our health system by delivering more care closer to home and by meeting the Government’s health targets. This plan sets a clear direction for improving access and making sure healthcare keeps pace with the needs of the Otago Central Lakes community, now and into the future.”

MIL OSI