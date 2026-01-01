Ministry letters to Gloriavale Christian School reveal ‘multiple concerns’

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Jean Edwards

Gloriavale Christian School exists to indoctrinate children, maintain a caste system and grow a workforce rather than for teaching and learning, according to documents released by the Ministry of Education.

Ministry letters to Gloriavale obtained by RNZ under the Official Information Act detail concerns from community members, specialists and agencies about the private school, as the Secretary for Education moved to cancel its registration.

The letters note concerns about most teenagers being prevented from progressing beyond Year 11, a lack of support for young victims and abusers and students not being able to use school toilets without fear.

Secretary Ellen MacGregor-Reid wrote to board chair Joshua Helpful and acting principal Harmony Helpful on 3 October last year to inform them that she was considering cancelling the school’s registration because of serious concerns that it was not a physically and emotionally safe space for students.

Gloriavale had received a second “notice to comply” after a July Education Review Office report found the school had not met three of eight registration criteria.

On 6 November the ministry’s acting director for Nelson Marlborough West Coast Carly Ave sent another letter outlining the safety concerns.

“We have received multiple concerns regarding the school being the first place of challenging and confronting student views, with the intention to achieve full compliance of thought. It has also been reported that the school’s primary function is to disseminate the doctrine, maintain a caste system and grow a workforce rather than teaching and learning,” she said.

Concerns included:

Restricting access to education and opportunities based on gender and family status within the community

Senior students being denied opportunities to follow interests, develop skills or do further training of their choice

The impact of Gloriavale leadership decisions, teachings, rules and directives on young people’s mental and emotional health

A limited ability to develop and navigate interpersonal relationships, particularly between boys and girls at school

Reports of trauma and emotional suppression with school-aged children

While Gloriavale notified agencies in some circumstances, the school was remiss in meeting an obligation to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all children, the letter said.

There were “No or poor response plans to support children and young people at school who are both abusers and victims of abuse to prevent distress and manage challenging situations proactively”.

Concerns had also been raised about Gloriavale’s leadership governing by strict routines and discouraging questioning, opinions or expressing thoughts, especially for girls and women, the ministry said.

The community’s Shepherds determined what happened at school and held ultimate decision-making power. The board did not demonstrate independent decision-making and was unduly influenced by others.

“When concerns are raised by agencies the immediate response is to demonstrate compliance by way of the development of policy or showing a policy exists. Once the agency is no longer engaged or monitoring the school returns to prior practice,” the letter said.

“A strong theme that emerged was that irrespective of the efforts and supports of agencies to shift practice, the values and practices enforced by Gloriavale leadership will remain dominant and override agency recommendations and expectations.”

RNZ / Jean Edwards

In another letter on 27 November, the ministry outlined the concerns in more detail, including restrictions on students progressing beyond Year 11 and poor abuse response plans.

“Where the school is a place where name, family history/structure determines the student’s pathway and not their education, access to education is restricted by not allowing students to choose elective subjects and that the majority of young people are being prevented from progressing beyond Year 11,” the letter said.

“Concerns have been raised regarding students not being able to access school toilets without fear of others and what may occur.”

The ministry said concerns had also been raised about perceived departures from accepted norms being dealt with through “fear and berating of young people”.

“The principle of obedience being important to ensure salvation and disobedience being punished is evident in poor practice and guidance of managing children’s behaviour,” the letter said.

On 17 December the Secretary for Education advised the board chair and acting principal that she was moving to cancel the school’s registration, with effect from 23 January.

MacGregor-Reid said the board and staff had received considerable support over the last two years in order to ensure that students received a quality education in a safe environment.

“I agree that Gloriavale Christian School sits within a unique community and that parents of students at the school have chosen to live there. I am, none the less, concerned that these students are not being educated within an emotionally and physically safe school environment,” she wrote.

“I consider that the evidence provided by the school is insufficient to assure me that it is meeting the registration criteria.”

MacGregor-Reid rejected the school’s submission that the issues were “capable of remedy”.

“Whilst the school has policies and procedures to support it being a physically and emotionally safe place for students, aspects of how these are put into practice by the school remain a concern. Therefore, I consider that there is no evidence to suggest that providing further time will ensure the school is compliant,” she said.

The school remains open as a result of an appeal by the board to the High Court, with a three-day hearing set down for October.

Gloriavale’s formal response to the ministry’s letters was not included in the documents’ release, although in an October email school board member Faithful Christian said the community wanted children to receive a high-quality education.

“Our shared goal is to work in partnership to ensure that every learner continues to receive a safe, engaging, high-quality education in a supportive environment. We see this as an opportunity to strengthen trust and demonstrate a commitment to the success of Gloriavale Christian School and the wellbeing of our tamariki,” he wrote.

Gloriavale has been contacted for comment.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand