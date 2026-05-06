Investigation into death on Ngapipito Road, Kaikohe

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Source: New Zealand Police

An investigation is underway after a person was located deceased in Kaikohe overnight.

Police were called to Ngapipito Road at around 11.10pm following reports of a serious incident.

One person was located deceased at the scene.

Police are in the early stages of the investigation but believe two people have been knocked off their dirt bikes: one on Ngapipito Road, Kaikohe and the other on Tana Road, Moerewa.

The second rider has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigations are now underway to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Ngapipito Road is closed between Mangakahia Road (SH15) and the intersection of Tana Road, Moerewa.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Police through 105 online or by phone, referencing file number 260506/1270.

ENDS

Frankie Le Roy/NZ Police

MIL OSI