IBPO Group Appoints Afsha as Its Official Shariah Advisor to Strengthen Shariah Compliant Financing

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Source: Media Outreach

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 May 2026 – IBPO Group Berhad (“IBPO”), an award-winning fintech and financing solutions provider has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Afsha Shariah Advisory Sdn. Bhd. (“Afsha”), a Shariah Advisory firm as its official Shariah Advisor. This strategic partnership reinforces IBPO’s commitment to “Trusted Financing with Shariah Compliance,” in line with the growing demand for ethical, responsible and Shariah-aligned financial solutions.

IBPO Group Berhad and Afsha Shariah Advisory Sdn. Bhd. officially formalise their partnership with the appointment of Afsha as IBPO’s Official Shariah Advisor, reinforcing IBPO’s commitment to delivering Shariah-compliant financing solutions. From the middle left; IBPO Group Berhad, Founder & Group Managing Director, Andy Lim and Head of Finance, Aaron Lee. From the middle right; Afsha Shariah Advisory Sdn. Bhd., Managing Director, M. Aminuddin Bin Ismail and Assistant Manager, Mohamad Faiq Bin Mohamad Sharin.

According to Bank Negara Malaysia’s (“BNM”) Annual Report 2025, Islamic financing continues to show strong growth, accounting for approximately 48% of Malaysia’s total financing or equivalent to RM1.219 trillion, reflecting increasing demand for Shariah-compliant offerings.

Through this partnership, IBPO aims to further strengthen its Shariah Governance framework and ensure that its financial products and programs are structured in accordance with recognised Shariah Principles. This reflects IBPO’s continued focus on transparency, responsibility and inclusivity across its financial services offerings while supporting BNM’s efforts to promote a progressive and inclusive Islamic Financial system.

The MOU signing ceremony was officiated by Andy Lim, Founder and Group Managing Director of IBPO Group Berhad and M. Aminuddin Bin Ismail, Managing Director of Afsha Shariah Advisory Sdn. Bhd.

In conjunction with this appointment IBPO is also introducing its latest financing program, i-Personal Financing. With Afsha’s appointment as official Shariah Advisor, IBPO’s Islamic financing programs including i-Personal Financing, i-Bridge Financing and Payday Financing will be supported by Afsha in ensuring consistent Shariah Compliance.

i-Personal Financing is designed to give customers easy access to cash based on their income levels. It offers responsible and affordable financing amounts along with flexible payment options of 3, 6, 9 or 12 months, aligned with monthly salary cycles for greater convenience and peace of mind.

All financing solutions are accessible via IBPO’s Online Customer Financial AI Portal which provides a 360-degree view of customers’ financial commitments including those with other financial institutions while offering AI-driven insights to help users better manage and optimise their finances. This initiative is part of IBPO’s ongoing efforts to leverage AI-driven capabilities to build an integrated financial ecosystem across the Group and its subsidiaries including IBPO Genesis Sdn. Bhd., IBPO Credit System Sdn. Bhd., IBPO Capital Ventures Sdn. Bhd. and IBPO Property Sdn. Bhd.

“We are proud to have Afsha as our official Shariah Advisor as we strengthen our position as Malaysia’s trusted choice for Islamic financing. This further reinforces our ongoing commitment to delivering inclusive, ethical and comprehensive Islamic Financial ecosystem that contributes positively to the economy and broader society. This allows us to deliver value to those seeking Shariah-aligned options, while remaining accessible to all, giving our customers greater confidence in what we provide,” said Andy Lim, Founder & Group Managing Director of IBPO Group Berhad.

“We are honoured to partner with IBPO Group Berhad as their official Shariah Advisor. At the core of actively disseminating Shariah principles across the financial sector, our mission is to enable our clients to achieve their optimum potential by ensuring that their policies and practices strictly comply with Shariah rules and regulations through the highest standards of professional competence. We look forward to guiding IBPO in structuring ethical and transparent Shariah-compliant financing solutions that meet the growing demand in Malaysia’s Islamic financial ecosystem,” said M. Aminuddin Bin Ismail, Managing Director of Afsha Shariah Advisory Sdn. Bhd.

Hashtag: #IBPOGroupBerhad #IslamicFinancing #ShariahCompliance

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.