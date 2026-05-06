Gang patch leads Police to loaded firearm and ammo, Palmerston North

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Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Manawatū Area Commander, Inspector Marty Gray:

A cut-down firearm and ammunition have been seized by Police acting on a breach of the Gang Insignia Act in Palmerston North.

About 8.50am on Tuesday, Police spotted a man allegedly wearing a Black Power patch on Highbury Avenue.

He was stopped in his car on Birmingham Street and during a routine search, Police located rounds of ammunition in a resealable bag.

A subsequent search of the man’s vehicle turned up a cut-down .22 calibre rifle, with a round in the chamber ready to fire. A machete, knives and more ammunition were also located in the vehicle.

The 36-year-old is due to appear in the Palmerston North District today, charged with two counts of unlawfully possessing a firearm, possessing an offensive weapon, prohibited display of gang insignia in public, and possessing a syringe.

Finding a firearm that has been altered, loaded and is ready to fire is concerning. Getting it off the street is a terrific result.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI