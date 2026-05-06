Companies must pay $200k after trucker’s death on private forestry road

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

WORKSAFE / SUPPLIED

Two companies have to pay almost $200,000 in fines and reparations after a forestry truck driver’s death almost three years ago.

Greg Stevens, 59, was killed when his fully loaded truck and trailer rolled on a treacherous bend on a private forestry road.

He was on his third trip when he crashed on 27 May 2023.

The road near Te Mata in Coromandel had no warning signs, road markers or berms – and a sharp corner outside recommended specifications, WorkSafe said.

The Thames District Court found the corner’s turning diameter was 7.5 metres less than the minimum standard for his truck.

Wet surfaces, mud-caked tyres, darkness and steepness made it worse.

Forest owner Specialty Timbers Limited and transport contractor Trevor Masters Limited have been sentenced in a reserved decision.

Specialty Timbers was fined $13,750 and told to pay consequential loss reparations of $26,628.87.

Trevor Masters Limited was ordered to pay a $12,500 fine and $4,629.32 for consequential loss reparations.

Together they must equally pay $140,000 in emotional harm reparations.

In a statement, WorkSafe said Judge Tompkins found each party assumed someone else was making sure the road was safe, which meant nobody took responsibility.

“No log load is worth a life, forestry operators must understand that managing forestry roads isn’t optional,” WorkSafe northern manager Brad Duggan said.

WorkSafe also highlighted comments from Stevens wife, Caroline Stevens, in her victim impact statement.

“Greg’s death was preventable, and if those companies had done what they should have done, my Greg would still be with me today,” she told the court.

“It is my hope that Greg’s death will serve as a reminder to prioritise safety in the workplace, so no other family has to endure this trauma,” she added.

“My plea is simple, let our loved ones come home from work safely.”

The managers of the forest, Forest360 Limited, separately entered into an enforceable undertaking, which was a binding agreement with WorkSafe.

It was for over $400,000 to be invested in a range of safety actions in response to Stevens’ death.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand