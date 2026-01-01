Children’s screen use linked to long-term attention and self-control problems, study finds

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Source: Radio New Zealand

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A study has found screen use for children is linked to long-term problems with attention, self-control and planning.

The University of Auckland study – which pulled together research from around the world – found 81 percent of 58 studies showed at least one negative link between screen use and the brain’s executive function, or management system.

Lead researcher Claire Reid said the study found “a really clear pattern” that higher or problematic screen time predicted difficulties in attention and focus, planning, impulse control, and that it could result in long term physical changes to children’s brains.

“Your [brain’s] executive function is really fundamental to many important life outcomes. It’s been proven to predict or linked to things such as helping learning, your academic success, your social success, your wealth, your career, and emotional regulation – wellbeing, mental health and resilience,” said Reid, who is a PHD student at the School of Psychology.

She said the review didn’t conclude how many hours of screen time could cause harm – though it looked at how often kids were online and how they were using screens, gaming and social media.

“It’s not just the time you’re on and the frequency, but how it’s impacting the rest of your life, whether it’s changing your relationships, when you’re missing out on things such as school work and social interaction because of it.”

The paper was published in the Developmental Review, and featured research from Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania and South America between 2013 and 2024, and focused on those who were 18 years and under.

Eight neuroimaging studies were particularly concerning, Reid said. The studies showed higher screen time was negatively affecting children’s brain growth, and impacting on brain connectivity – how different areas of the brain were talking to each other.

“That does imply poorer brain function over time.”

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The study did not establish causality between screen use and poor brain function, because other factors such as sleep, physical activity and social interaction were key, Reid said.

But a prevailing theory that emerged from the research was that children were missing out on talking with their parents and socialising with peers due to the time they were spending online.

“The screens are displacing really important developmental activities that children need to undertake in order to thrive in life,” Reid said.

Some studies showed positive and negative effects of screens at the same time. In a Portuguese study of kids aged from one to three-and-a-half years, higher exposure to touchscreen devices was linked to faster reaction times as well as higher levels of distraction, Reid said.

She said some research has shown that screen use is particularly problematic for ADHD children who tend to have higher rates of problematic screen use.

“If you’re then finding that the screen use is adding more challenges to children who are already having difficulties in this area, that could be really detrimental to these children.”

Reid is co-chair of the expert advisory panel for the B416 charity, which is advocating for a ban on children under 16 accessing social media.

She said the research speaks for itself in showing a clear pattern that “children’s brains are changing” through screen use.

The government is considering following Australia’s suit in implementing a social media ban for under-16s, and a select committee has recently conducted an inquiry into online harm, recommending a ban, the establishment of an independent regulator for online safety, and more regulation of deepfake technology.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand