CDC signs deal to build 555-megawatt data centre

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Luke McPake

CDC Data Centres (CDC) has signed a deal to build to build a 555-megawatt (MW) data centre, with the ability to scale-up to more than one gigawatt (GW) – enough to power up to 1 million homes.

CDC, which was nearly 50 percent (49.7 percent) owned by infrastructure investor Infratil had secured a 30-year contract with an unnamed United States-based high-end investment grade customer, with renewal options of up to 20 years.

The centre would be Australia’s largest, with 555MW equal to about 40 percent of the total operating capacity across all Australian data centres in 2025, and will bring CDC’s total contracted capacity to more than 1GW.

The increased capacity would be delivered across CDC campuses that were already under development and expected to operational over FY28 and FY29.

The contract was expected to generate more than A$1billion in underlying profit for CDC by FY28, with annualised underlying profit of A$2b once the contracted capacity was fully operational.

But for now, CDC’s FY27 underlying guidance of between A$680m to A$720m remained unchanged.

CDC expected FY27’s capital expenditure to be between A$3.8b and A$4.2b, excluding land, as it invested more to meet market demand.

The development will be funded through cash-on-hand and committed debt facilities, along with further debt and hybrid funding.

CDC’s shareholders contributed A$500 million in equity in February to support the acceleration of CDC’s construction programme, and the current growth plan wouldn’t require further shareholder capital.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand