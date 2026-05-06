Auckland man fined for offering to sell illegally slaughtered pigs

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

123RF

An Auckland man offering to sell illegally slaughtered pigs on his farm has been fined $6000 MPI says.

On Tuesday Robert Ngaru Kururangi (68) was sentenced on 3 charges under the Animal Products Act.

“This unregulated meat business was not registered as required under the Animal Products Act, meaning it was operating without vital checks and balances in our food safety system that are there to keep consumers safe,” said New Zealand Food Safety deputy director general, Vincent Arbuckle.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) said compliance investigators began an investigation into alleged illegal pig sales at Kururuangi’s property after earlier advising him that it was an offence to sell unregulated meat.

As part of that investigation an undercover officer purchased pigs which were illegally slaughtered on the farm, and witnessed the farm manager, who was employed by Kururangi, slaughter a selected pig.

MPI said the pigs were priced between $250-$300.

“While someone buying one of these pigs may have considered it a great deal, their health was potentially put at risk because of the pair’s illegal behaviour,” said Arbuckle.

MPI said in November 2022, New Zealand Food Safety issued a Notice of Direction under the Animal Products Act for both Kururangi and the farm manager, prohibiting them from selling unregulated meat or providing facilities for any person to kill an animal.

However it said electronic records showed that they continued to offer the services illegally.

“When we find evidence of people deliberately flouting the law, we take action to protect consumers as in this case,” said Arbuckle.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand