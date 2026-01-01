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Are you doing enough to protect local wildlife from your cat?

May 6, 2026

AM-NCAsiaAsia PacificAustralia
Are you doing enough to protect local wildlife from your cat?

Source: Radio New Zealand

Allowing pet cats to roam has long been the norm in New Zealand. But growing awareness of the devastating impact cats have on native wildlife is slowly shifting the dial on what responsible cat ownership looks like.

For Jessi Morgan, chief executive of Predator Free New Zealand Trust, the minimum standard for cat ownership means desexing, microchipping, and keeping the cat on your property as much as possible.

However, there is currently no law governing these basic requirements, with councils left to make decisions through local bylaws. There is, however, a member’s bill waiting to be pulled from the biscuit tin, calling for compulsory microchipping and registration, but that still falls short of requiring desexing.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand