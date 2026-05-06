2026 Pacific Ocean International Festival of Rock Balancing and Arts Holds Grand Opening at Qixingtan Scenic Area on May 1st

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Source: Media Outreach

HUALIEN, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 May 2026 – The “Pacific Ocean International Festival of Rock Balancing and Arts” officially kicked off May 1st at the Qixingtan Scenic Area in Hualien. The event brings together renowned artists from Sweden, Spain, Iraq, Japan, and Turkey, collaborating with local Taiwanese creators. Through traditional rock balancing and interdisciplinary artistic concepts, the festival fosters a cross-cultural dialogue along the Pacific coastline, showcasing vibrant creative energy.

Pacific Ocean International Festival Of Rock Balancing And Arts – Land Art and Artists

Centered on public participation, the festival features a diverse range of activities, including international art exhibitions, professional rock balancing competitions, family-friendly experiences, local markets, and hands-on workshops. Visitors are invited to engage directly with nature and create their own rock artworks. A photography contest encourages participants to capture the diverse beauty of rock stacks under varying light conditions and perspectives, while a short video competition invites creative visual storytelling.

During the preparation phase, the organizers established a strategic partnership with Scotland’s European Land Art Festival and received its official endorsement. This collaboration aims to develop Hualien into a key Asian hub for international competitions, strengthening connections with Europe and the United States.

The opening ceremony featured a unique musical performance inspired by rocks, presented by Professor Lin Tze-ying and students from Taipei National University of the Arts, alongside local Hualien students. Their performance blended the region’s distinctive natural soundscape with its rich cultural heritage.

Running through June 30, the festival transforms Qixingtan Scenic Area into a two-month outdoor art venue, inviting both domestic and international visitors to experience the enchanting intersection of art and nature between the mountains and the sea.

Hashtag: #Hualien

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