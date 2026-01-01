Vinhomes Green Paradise And Marriott International Partner To Bring The Ritz-Carlton And Marriott To Can Gio

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Source: Media Outreach

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 May 2026 – Cangio Tourist City Corporation, the developer of Vinhomes Green Paradise, and Marriott International have signed a strategic partnership agreement to introduce two of the world’s leading hotel brands,The Ritz-Carlton and Marriott Hotel, to Vinhomes Green Paradise Can Gio (Ho Chi Minh City). With a combined scale of approximately 700 rooms and high-end resort villas, The Ritz-Carlton and Marriott Hotel will not only expand the project’s portfolio of prestigious hotel brands but also reinforce world-class luxury service standards, befitting the stature of a global “urban wonder“.

Leading global hotel brands under Marriott International will elevate luxury service standards at Vinhomes Green Paradise to a world-class level.

The Ritz-Carlton Can Gio is located at a prime riverside site in the heart of the Vinhomes Green Paradise coastal mega-urban area and is expected to open in Q4 2027.

The hotel will feature 9 floors and approximately 250 keys, with room sizes ranging from 50 to 500 sqm, including suites and pool villas. Facilities include six restaurants and bars, two swimming pools, a spa integrating hydrotherapy and thermal wellness, meditation spaces, a fitness center, beauty salon, and the Ritz Kids club. The event space will comprise three function rooms totaling approximately 540 sqm, catering to a wide range of meetings and events.

Can Gio Marriott Hotel, located adjacent to the opera house and near the golf course and sports complex within the coastal mega-urban area, is also scheduled to open in Q4 2027.

The hotel will rise 25 floors and offer approximately 450 rooms ranging from 40 to 160 sqm, including premium suites. Amenities include an M Club Lounge, a system of restaurants and bars, a swimming pool, Quan Spa, and a sports club. Additionally, the hotel will provide approximately 1,570 sqm of meeting and event space, including two ballrooms, catering to large-scale events.

Together, The Ritz-Carlton and Marriott Hotel will deliver approximately 700 rooms, featuring a diverse range of accommodations, from standard rooms and suites to villas, supported by a comprehensive ecosystem of premium amenities and world-class five-star infrastructure.

The development and operational collaboration will be managed by Vinpearl, a member of Vingroup. With extensive experience in luxury hospitality, Vinpearl will oversee and directly implement operations to ensure the effective performance of these international hotel brands, contributing to the positioning of luxury service standards commensurate with a global “urban wonder” such as Vinhomes Green Paradise Can Gio.

Mr. Gautam Bhandari, Chief Development Officer for Asia Pacific (excluding China) at Marriott International, stated:“Marriott International’s long-standing partnership with Vingroup has helped shape Vietnam’s hospitality market over the years. We currently operate 11 hotels with Vinpearl, a member of Vingroup, and have several projects under development. With Vingroup’s visionary approach, commitment to excellence, and strong core values, we are confident that this project will not only deliver high-quality accommodations but also elevate the destination and create sustainable value for the local economy.”

Ms. Ngo Thi Huong, Chief Executive Officer of Vinpearl Joint Stock Company, added:“Our collaboration with Marriott International to bring The Ritz-Carlton, Can Gio and Can Gio Marriott Hotel represents a strategic step toward introducing global luxury service standards to Vinhomes Green Paradise Can Gio. Beyond developing internationally branded hotels, we aim to build a fully integrated service ecosystem, enhancing customer experience, strengthening operational capabilities, and aligning service quality with global standards, so that residents and visitors can enjoy international-level experiences right here in Vietnam.”

Previously, Vinhomes Green Paradise Can Gio partnered with IHG Hotels & Resorts to develop four hotels with a total of 1,000 rooms. The presence of international brands such as IHG Hotels & Resorts and Marriott International not only expands accommodation capacity but also significantly enhances the project’s ability to attract global visitors. This forms a critical foundation for the coastal mega-urban area to elevate experiences and move closer to its goal of becoming a world-class residential, tourism, and resort destination.

Vinhomes Green Paradise Can Gio is a 2,870-hectare coastal mega-urban development located in the southeastern part of Ho Chi Minh City, featuring three sides facing the sea and adjacent to a 75,000-hectare biosphere reserve recognized by UNESCO. The project benefits from major infrastructure connectivity, including the Ben Thanh – Can Gio high-speed railway (reducing travel time to 13 minutes from central Ho Chi Minh City), the Can Gio Bridge, the Rung Sac – Ben Luc – Long Thanh interchange, and the Can Gio – Vung Tau coastal expressway.

A distinctive feature of the project is its integrated Green – Smart – Ecological & Regenerative model aligned with leading global ESG++ standards. Alongside its spectacular natural setting and green living environment, the development offers a synchronized amenity system and unique highlights, including the 122-hectare VinWonders theme park featuring the world’s tallest artificial snow mountain and nearly 200 attractions; the 800-hectare Paradise Lagoon; Landmark Harbour international port; the 5,000-seat Song Xanh Opera House; an international-standard golf course; and a portfolio of five-star accommodation. These elements form the foundation for Vinhomes Green Paradise Can Gio to emerge as a new “urban wonder”, with the capacity to welcome up to 40 million visitors annually in the future.

https://vinhomes.vn/en

Hashtag: #Vinhomes

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