Variable speed signs operational at rural schools in Western Bay of Plenty

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter,

Police are urging drivers to take extra care around schools as new variable speed limits are introduced to help keep tamariki safe.

Over the next month, new variable speed school zones will come into force, with signage now operational at two rural schools in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Kaimai School on State Highway 29, and ACG School on Pyes Pa Road, now have variable speed limits in place. Before and after school, the speed limit at these locations is reduced from 100km/h to 60km/h.

Police ask motorists to be aware of the changes and to adjust their speed accordingly. The reduced speed limits will be actively enforced.

Schools in urban areas also have variable speed zones operating before and after school hours, with most limits reducing to 30km/h during these times.

Please take extra care when travelling through school zones and help keep our tamariki safe.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI