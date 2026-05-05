Two people taken to hospital, one in serious condition, after incident in West Auckland

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

St John

A person has been take to hospital in a serious condition after a large ambulance call-out in Auckland.

Four ambulances and a rapid response unit were deployed to Swanson Road in Rānui just before midday.

Crews treated two patients – one was taken to Auckland Hospital in the serious condition, and the other to North Shore Hospital in a moderate condition.

Around 1.30pm, a number of sirens could be heard again in the area – lasting more than five minutes.

A nearby primary school, Rānui Primary, posted on its Facebook page at 2.20pm about the incident.

“There was an incident at Rānui Medical Centre today,” the post said.

“It is SAFE now but the road has been blocked and there will be traffic.”

It said staff from Rānui Action Project would be at the corner of the school to guide students.

“If you would like to pick your children up please ring office and arrange for them to stay in the office until you come.”

Police have been approached for comment.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand