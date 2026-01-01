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TVNZ ‘assessing’ whether to pull show featuring former Amisfield chef

May 5, 2026

AM-NCAsiaAsia PacificAustralia
TVNZ ‘assessing’ whether to pull show featuring former Amisfield chef

Source: Radio New Zealand

The national broadcaster is considering removing food show Taste of Art from its TVNZ+ catalogue, following news of complaints related to one of its judge’s behaviour towards women.

Taste of Art is judged by Masterchef Australia’s Melissa Leong with Vaughan Mabee, who was an executive chef at award-winning Arrowtown restaurant Amisfield until late last year. He was removed from the workplace while an independent investigation was carried out into alleged misconduct.

Amisfield owner John Darby issued a statement on Sunday confirming that at least four complaints about Mabee’s behaviour were escalated to Amisfield’s management team.

Vaughan Mabee left the acclaimed restaurant earlier this year.

Vaughan Mabee

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand