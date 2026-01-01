TVNZ ‘assessing’ whether to pull show featuring former Amisfield chef

. Following the conclusion of that investigation, Amisfield accepted Vaughan’s resignation in February, ending our professional relationship with him,” Darby says.



On February 19 this year, a reality show about a “creative cooking competition” judged by Melissa Leong and Mabee debuted on TVNZ 1. A Taste of Art was produced by an independent production company and aired over February and March, both on TVNZ and its on-demand service TVNZ+.

Mabee features in the show’s seven instalments; in the pilot episode he is described as a “superstar chef” who “catapulted Amisfield into the world’s best list”.

“He is ranked 44th best chef in the world and is one of the most innovative culinary minds of our generation.”

Responding to a query about the status of the show on the TVNZ site, spokesperson Rachel Howard says it has not yet been removed from the website and streaming site.

“Based on reporting today that step may be taken after this has been assessed.”

Mabee’s co-host Melissa Leong has not responded to a request for comment.

Late last year Leong published her memoir Guts , which detailed her experience of being raped while working in the hospitality industry in her 20s.

She told RNZ of her decision to write about it: “It was clearly time for me, mentally and emotionally, to A – acknowledge it and B – process it. This is not my shame to hold on to. It wasn’t my fault, I didn’t do it, and I had been holding on to this sense of shame and embarrassment for far too long.” Speaking of her upcoming show with Mabee, she said: “”He is a light and a delight to work with, and I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve done.”

In 2022 Mabee featured on Masterchef NZ as a judge. Newsroom has spoken to four people who worked with him on the show; one said he was “rude” and unprepared, with contestants forced to stand in the sun for unnecessary hours whilst filming because he did not know his lines.

Three others were positive about their experiences working with Mabee. Contestant Vicky Tristram says the allegations are “shocking” as she found him to be an “absolute professional” and a “gentleman”.

“He was also extremely encouraging and respectful to us all. We filmed long intensive days (up to 15 hours) and this was the only behaviour I saw of him.”

TVNZ’s consideration of whether the show should be removed follows Newsroom’s report detailing the accounts of three women who have worked with Mabee and allegedly experienced upsetting and offensive behaviour.

Isabella Garland, who worked as a waiter at the restaurant when she was 22 years old, from October 2015 to June of 2016, lodged a formal harassment complaint with the management team after the former executive chef allegedly repeated comments about wanting to “f***” her.

She says executive Mabee was also “degrading” to other front of house and kitchen staff during her time there.

Garland sent her complaint by email to a human resources manager on June 17, 2016. Newsroom has a copy of the emailed complaint, which details the alleged verbal harassment and Garland’s fear of coming forward.

A meeting with HR followed, but nothing else; Garland says she did not ask for an apology from Mabee and didn’t want him to find out what she had said, as she “wasn’t in the mental state”.

Newsroom has heard from a second person, who says she raised concerns with Amisfield’s chief executive, but was told “what can I do about it, my hands are tied”.

A third woman, former White Tie Catering director Katie Duncan, laid a complaint in 2020 in which she described Mabee making offensive comments to her staff and telling her he had been “snorting lines in the bathroom”.

Duncan communicated her unhappiness to Amisfield after the event, and lodged a formal complaint the following November. She tells Newsroom she did not receive a response from anyone in Amisfield’s management team.

However several weeks later, the day before he was announced as judge on Masterchef New Zealand , she received a call from Mabee himself in which he told her he was going to Alcoholics Anonymous and therapy sessions. She says he also told her: “I almost lost my job because of you.”

Amisfield owner Darby confirms the company was made aware of the complaints from 2016 and 2022: “At those times, the issues were investigated and resulted in formal written warnings. We clearly outlined that any further breach would result in dismissal.”

Mabee has not responded to Newsroom’s questions about the allegations.

However in a statement provided to other media on Sunday, he says he “let my team, myself and my family down” and “unreservedly apologised” to former colleagues for “my inappropriate behaviour to them or any inconsiderate comments made … I am truly sorry for any harm or offence”.

“I would just hope that anyone who reads these articles will understand that I am a human. And take into account that those of us who strive for outrageous goals, sometimes have difficult journeys because of the stress and pressure that accompany those goals.

I just hope that my redemption, in the long run, will be as compelling as my foibles.”