Trash and dash trio land in court

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Source: New Zealand Police

Three mates caught allegedly rummaging through an old building in Auckland City’s west now have a date at the district court.

At about 11.20am yesterday, Police received a report of a group of people inside an empty building and smashing it up on Carrington Road, Point Chevalier.

Police units were soon on scene clearing the address.

“Officers, with the assistance of a dog handler, have located two men inside the building,” Senior Sergeant Guy Baldwin, Auckland City West Area Response Manager, says.

“A third man was seen running from the back of the building and was also quickly taken into custody.”

Senior Sergeant Baldwin says a search of the men located drugs and utensils.

It will be alleged the men were targeting materials to sell.

“This was a fantastic outcome – from the member of the public’s quick reporting to Police to the detailed information provided.

“Police will continue to actively target burglary offenders, and we ask those in our community to report any instances of suspicious behaviour so we can respond appropriately and hold these people to account.”

Three men, aged between 40-42, will appear in Auckland District Court today faced with multiple charges including burglary, possession of methamphetamine and possession of utensils.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI