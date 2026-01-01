Senior police officer facing employment investigation almost a year after complaint

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

A senior police officer is facing an employment investigation relating to a complaint that was laid nearly a year ago.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said he has previously expressed concerns about matters involving employees taking too long to investigate and set an expectation that employment matters be resolved within 60 days.

RNZ can reveal a complaint about the senior police officer was made last year. It’s understood the complaint is from a female staff member and does not involve allegations of sexual misconduct or criminal offending.

A spokesperson for the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) confirmed to RNZ it was overseeing the case, which was received on 15 May 2025.

“As stated, we have oversight of the matter which is still being progressed by Police.”

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz

A police spokesperson confirmed an employment investigation into the senior police officer was under way.

“While the case remains under internal investigation, with oversight from the IPCA, it is not appropriate to provide further details or comment at this time.”

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers told RNZ in a statement he was not aware of the details relating to the senior staffer.

However, he said that last year he set an expectation that employment matters should be resolved within 60 days and criminal matters involving staff slightly longer.

“While some issues might require a longer time frame, it should still be completed as promptly as possible.

“As far as I am aware NZ Police has not set timeliness targets for this in the past, but I was concerned many of the matters we deal with were taking too long, and unnecessarily so. That has a significant impact on all of those involved.”

Chambers said a timeliness target set a “clear expectation”.

“The Police Executive have been monitoring overall employment and criminal investigation timeliness.

“We have made progress on this overall. I have set this as a priority because we needed to be doing better than we have been.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand